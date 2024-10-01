Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Oct. 1

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

The second matchday of the UEFA Champions League is this week and unlike the three day schedule of the opening week, the schedule is condensed to just two days like normal, with nine matches each. Tuesday features some giants clashing, including PSG traveling to North London to take on Arsenal.

UCL Best Bets for Paris Saint Germain at Arsenal

Over 2.5 goals between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain -138

Arsenal have been scoring late in games recently, especially in their 4-2 win over Leicester City where they bagged goals in the 94th and 99th minute to earn all three points. Since the 0-0 draw against Atalanta in the first matchday of the Champions League, Arsenal's matches across all competitions have averaged a robust 5.33 goals per game, with each finishing over 3.5 total goals.

PSG haven't been as goal-happy as Arsenal, but they're also in a productive run with four of their last five matches ending with either more than 2.5 total goals or both teams scoring. The defensive issues have been a cause for concern for Luis Enrique's men, as well, with Les Parisiens keeping just two clean sheets across all competitions, though one of them was their Champions League win against Girona.

Brace yourself for a back-and-forth match at the Emirates between two contenders to reach the final stages of the competition, and given the quality of both sides in the attacking third, this game could easily end up being a goal-fest.

UCL Best Bets for AC Milan at Bayer Leverkusen

Both teams to score between Bayer Leverkusen and Milan -175

Bayer Leverkusen couldn't have asked for a better start to their Champions League campaign after picking up a 4-0 win over Feyenoord in the opener. Xabi Alonso's men have backed that up with a 4-3 victory over Wolfsburg and a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in their last two Bundesliga matches. However, Leverkusen doesn't look as dominant as last season and the defense is a cause for concern. The win over Feyenoord has being the lone match in which they've kept a clean sheet across their last five.

That could be music to AC Milan's ears, a team that needs to bounce back following their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the opening match of the Champions League. Milan have looked good since then, securing back-to-back Serie A wins over Inter Milan and Lecce, but they've still conceded in three of their last five outings.

Both teams are playing at a high level and their Champions League openers point to this being another back-and-forth contest, one where both teams shouldn't have a problem finding the back of the net.

UCL Best Bets for Manchester City at Slovan Bratislava

SGP: Manchester City to win and under 4.5 total goals -125

Manchester City are massive favorites for this match, unsurprisingly. It's not a question of whether they'll win but rather how much they will pad their goal difference. The Citizens are one of the best teams in Europe and the threat of Erling Haaland alone may be too much for the stout yet inexperienced Slovakian defense.

However, don't expect this game to be a walk in the park for Pep Guardiola's men. Manchester City have not looked at their best in recent weeks and have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions, including a scoreless draw against Inter Milan in their UCL opener. The absence of key playmakers such as Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri has hurt the side enormously, despite the return of Ilkay Gundogan. They should still have enough to win here as massive favorites, but it might not be a totally one-sided affair in what should be a raucous away environment.

UCL Best Bets for Brest vs FC Salzburg

FC Salzburg to beat Brest -134

I'll go with an outright winner for my final bet of Tuesday's slate. Even though Brest play in a more competitive environment compared to Salzburg, Brest have been nothing short of abysmal when playing on the road this season, losing their last three while conceding two or more goals in each. That isn't a recipe for success, especially against a Salzburg team that has Champions League experience.

The Austrian behemoths suffered a 3-0 defeat to Sparta Prague in their Champions League opener, but they've gone undefeated since (W2, D1), scoring at least two goals and keeping a clean sheet in each of those contests.

Brest, on the other hand, suffered a 3-0 loss to Auxerre in their most recent Ligue 1 match, and they've won just two of their last five matches (W2, D1, L2), though one of those victories came against Sturm Graz at home to kick off their European campaign. The home/away splits could be decisive here and Brest's road woes may continue while Salzburg hope to keep the three points at the Red Bull Arena.

