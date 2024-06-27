Soccer DFS
UEFA Euro 2024 Knockout Stage Preview: Bets, Picks & Predictions

Ian Faletti 
Updated on June 27, 2024 3:51PM EST

Adam Zdroik and Ian Faletti preview the Euro 2024 knockout stages. Every team seems to have a flaw, so what does that mean in knockouts? They talk about their favorite bets and teams to advance. While some have played better than others, group stages don't matter. They break it down game-by-game and give their picks to win it all. 

