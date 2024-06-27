UEFA Euro 2024 Knockout Stage Preview: Bets, Picks & Predictions

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ian Faletti preview the Euro 2024 knockout stages. Every team seems to have a flaw, so what does that mean in knockouts? They talk about their favorite bets and teams to advance. While some have played better than others, group stages don't matter. They break it down game-by-game and give their picks to win it all.

