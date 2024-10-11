UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, Oct. 12

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

It's the international break, but there's still plenty of football across the world to wager on with numerous must-watch games being played throughout the weekend.

Here are four matches that could provide solid betting opportunities in Europe with top teams such as Portugal, Spain and Croatia all taking the pitch

UEFA Nations League Best Bets for Scotland at Croatia

Over 2.5 goals between Croatia and Scotland -112

UEFA Nations League over/under odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Neither Croatia nor Scotland have enjoyed a solid start to their UEFA Nations League campaign in Group A, and earning three points is a must for both nations. Croatia might be in higher spirits than their rivals, coming off a 1-0 home win over Poland. Scotland suffered back-to-back defeats against Portugal and Poland, and they're looking at a potential relegation scenario if they don't turn things around quickly.

Given that this match is a pivotal contest for both, I wouldn't be surprised if both sides go all out on the attack looking for the three points. There's also a trend that's hard to ignore when either Scotland or Croatia play, as three of their combined four Nations League matches have finished with over 2.5 total goals and both teams scoring. This one could easily be another back-and-forth, goal-filled encounter.

UEFA Nations League Best Bets for Denmark at Spain

Lamine Yamal to score anytime in Spain vs. Denmark +210

UEFA Nations League goalscoring bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Spain are the clear favorites ahead of their match against Denmark which isn't surprising. Even if the reigning European champions will be without two key pieces in Rodri and Dani Carvajal, La Roja are a more talented team than their Scandinavian foes, and they boast a 12-game undefeated streak (W10, D2) dating back to March. Few teams in the world can go toe-to-toe with Spain, and right now, Denmark aren't one of them.

Even though Denmark opened their campaign with back-to-back 2-0 wins over Serbia and Switzerland, the Danes aren't particularly fast at the back and could be in line to suffer quite a bit against the pace of players such as Lamine Yamal, who's enjoying an excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign with Barcelona. When including internationals, Yamal has four goals and four assists across his last 10 appearances in all competitions.

Spain have a psychological advantage after winning the last four head-to-head meetings against Denmark and they should extend that run with the Barcelona winger being a prominent figure.

UEFA Nations League Best Bets for Portugal at Poland

SGP: Portugal to win and both teams to score 'Yes' +250

Portugal are enjoying a strong start to their Nations League campaign and back-to-back 2-1 wins over Scotland and Croatia have pushed them to first place in Group A. Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the driving forces for Portugal and even though the Al-Nassr forward is not the dominant player he once was, he remains more than capable of wreaking havoc on opposing defenses. Portugal are more than just Ronaldo, though, and they have enough weapons to dispatch most rivals on the European stage.

Poland opened with a 3-2 win over Scotland, but they looked poor in their 1-0 defeat against Croatia, and they're showing the same issues they had in the Euros (and prior years) where their lack of depth and over-reliance on Robert Lewandowski proves costly at times. Fortunately, Lewandowski has been on a tear for Barcelona this season and has bagged eight goals across seven matches in all competitions since the September international break.

These two teams are known more for their attack than their defense and that shouldn't change in this matchup. Portugal have enough in them to keep their perfect record, but it shouldn't be a walk in the park Both teams have scored in their previous two matches and that trend could continue here.

UEFA Nations League Best Bets for Switzerland at Serbia

Both teams to score 'No' between Serbia and Switzerland -115

Serbia haven't looked their best in their first two Nations League matches, but they at least have a point which is more than zero. Their last five competitive matches have ended with under 2.5 total goals and that trend could very well continue in this matchup.

Switzerland have never been known for their attacking power. Instead, they tend to rely on their defensive organization to secure results. That hasn't worked following Euro 2024 and their back-to-back losses against Denmark and Spain, where they've allowed six goals, suggests something is amiss. The Swiss side has its backs against the wall and another loss could complicate the team's chances of staying in League A.

Given the lack of scoring power on both teams, expect this game to be a low-scoring affair and a game in which both teams struggle to find the back of the net.

UEFA Nations League Betting Picks Saturday, Oct. 12

Over 2.5 goals between Croatia and Scotland -112

Lamine Yamal to score anytime against Denmark +210

SGP: Portugal to win and both teams to score 'Yes' +250

Both teams to score 'No' between Serbia and Switzerland -115

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.