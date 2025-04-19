Wolves Eye Second Victory Over Manchester United Amid Red-Hot Streak

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Wolverhampton look to continue their red-hot form when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Sunday.

Manchester United are coming off a dramatic late victory over Lyon in the Europa League quarterfinals. Ruben Amorim has confirmed that their full focus is now on that competition, as they have nothing to play for in the Premier League. That means United are likely going to rotate their squad for the remainder of the season.

Wolves have ripped off four-straight wins and are now safe from relegation. Vitor Pereira has done a masterful job turning Wolves' season around and they're looking for a second win over Manchester United this season. They took care of business against Tottenham last Sunday and will have a lot of confidence heading into Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Wolves: Top Betting Picks and Predictions

Why Jorgen Strand Larsen is a Smart Anytime Goalscorer Bet

One of Wolverhampton's most underrated players this season has without a doubt been Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Norwegian striker has double-digit goals and is the perfect striker for this system under Pereira. Wolves love to play a lot direct balls out wide or to Larsen as a target man.

The system is reliant on winning those one-on-one duels and when they win them out wide, they're more often than not sending crosses to Strand Larsen in the box. He's a big, physical presence and is good at getting on the end of those crosses.

If Manchester United decide to sit Harry Maguire, they don't have a big presence in the box to deal with Strand Larsen.

He's scored four goals in his last four appearances, and I like the value on him to find the back of the net at +175.

Matheus Cunha's Shot Potential Against Manchester United

There's no doubt that Wolverhampton's most important player this season has been Matheus Cunha. They missed him for about a month due to his suspension from the FA Cup, but he has been their most productive attacker.

He's often dropping deep in build up to connect the play from the defense to the forwards.

He also makes lot of late runs around the 18-yard box to fire off shots. He's scored 14 goals this season from only 7.3 expected goals, showing his quality level of finishing.

Maybe even more important is that he's averaging 3.66 shots per 90 minutes, which is one of the highest averages in the Premier League.

Wolves will certainly have their chances in this match, and I like the value on him to have over 3.5 shots at +137.

Analyzing Manchester United's Struggles in Recent Matches

Despite scoring five goals against Lyon on Thursday (three in extra time), Manchester United have been terrible offensively.

They've become completely predictable with their build up and teams have figured them out. The even bigger issue is that Amorim doesn't have the players to play his specific 3-4-3 build up and he's unwilling to change his identity. The end result is something similar to last Sunday when Manchester United had 50 danger zone losses against Newcastle.

Joshua Zirkzee is out for the season right after he was close to finding his form, and Rasmus Hojlund is not the type of striker who can win duels when you have to play long or drop deep in build up.

Manchester United are stuck and they've only created 6.7 expected goals in their last seven Premier League. Even at home, it's hard to see them improving Sunday, especially if they are going to rotate their squad.

I like the value on Manchester United's team total under 1.5 at -163.

Manchester United vs. Wolves Betting Picks

Jorgen Strand Larsen Anytime Goalscorer (+175)

Matheus Cunha Over 3.5 shots (+137)

Manchester United Under 1.5 goals (-163)