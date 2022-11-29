World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 30 - Can Argentina Advance?

This article is part of our World Cup series.

While France don't have anything to play for Wednesday, the other three matches feature three favorites that need to win. Once again, instead of taking moneyline bets, there are some corner numbers that stand out to me.

World Cup Best Bets for France versus Tunisia

Under 2.5 goals between France and Tunisia +100

France already won the group, so there's a chance they rotate through the squad a bit. That makes this a little harder to bet as Tunisia need a win if they want any chance of advancing. In addition to rotating, it appears France are going with normal defensive midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at left-back, as they don't have any other options if they're to rest Theo Hernandez. While Kylian Mbappe is always in play for a brace and to break a game open, this doesn't seem like a spot where they'll leave openings in the back.

Tunisia have yet to score and I'm not sure that changes against France. Because of that, I'll take under 2.5 goals at +100 and hope Mbappe doesn't get a hat trick with eyes on the Golden Boot.

World Cup Best Bets for Australia versus Denmark

Denmark race to seven corners +145 against Australia

Denmark can't afford to play games in this match, as they need to win to advance. Playing Denmark to win by more than one goal is possible and I'll consider them -1.5 at +145. I'm not sure Australia have any advantage in this match outside of maybe having some speedier guys who can score off the counter. Denmark will run the match and it'll come down to their ability to hit the back of the net.

Instead of banking on them scoring multiple goals, I think Denmark race to seven corners at +145 is reasonable. They'll get corners and the only way this bet doesn't hit is if they score two goals in the first half and don't have to push in the second.

World Cup Best Bets for Argentina versus Poland

Argentina race to seven corners +130 against Poland

Poland have one more point than Argentina, but they haven't been the better team, at least in terms of how they look on the pitch. They struggle with possession and rely on counterattacks where Robert Lewandowski hasn't consistently received the ball. Lewandowski's first World Cup goal came on a defensive miscue last match.

While I don't like taking the same bet in one article, the numbers are too good to pass up. Argentina need to win (assuming they don't scoreboard watch), are expected to have more than 60-percent possession and that usually means corners as Lionel Messi and company will be unleashing shots. Argentina race to seven corners is +130 and I think they could get to 10 corners if the match doesn't go their way.

World Cup Best Bets for Mexico versus Saudi Arabia

Under 2.5 goals between Mexico and Saudi Arabia -105

Similar to the United States, Mexico have struggled to create opportunities and score, sitting with zero goals from two matches. They know they need to win and at some point they may have to really open things up against Saudi Arabia.

It's surprising that under 2.5 goals is -105 because while Mexico need to win, they aren't a team that will completely open their back up to counterattacks and chances. Saudi Arabia have had some moments, but their goals against Argentina came against the run of play. If you prefer to keep betting corners, I'd grab Mexico over 5.5 corners at -110.

