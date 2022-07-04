2022 Wimbledon Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets Quarterfinals

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The quarterfinals begin Tuesday at Wimbledon with a pair of men's matches and a pair of women's matches. The favorite on the men's side will face what could be his toughest challenge yet, while the crowd will try to will a local favorite through what should be a winnable match. Almost nobody expected three of the four women in action Tuesday to make it this far, while one of the pre-tournament favorites will have the spotlight on her as she tries to enter uncharted territory deep into a major.

All of these players have shown to be in quality form by navigating through the first four rounds of the grass court Grand Slam, but a mix of prior results and matchups can help project who will have the upper hand moving forward. Below is a preview of Tuesday's four singles matches. All match odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking other mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel, BetMGM or Caesars.

MEN'S SINGLES

Novak Djokovic (-900) vs. Jannik Sinner (+550)

The 10th-seeded Sinner won rather comfortably as a significant underdog against Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round, and he's the more exciting bet here compared to the heavily favored Djokovic. These two have met only once before, with Djokovic winning in straight sets on clay in Monte Carlo last year. The 20-year-old Sinner has taken a step forward since then while Djokovic has taken a step back after his historic 2021 season. Sinner has good enough footwork and more than enough power to go toe to toe with Djokovic in baseline rallies, and he can also crack his serve over 130 mph but isn't too reliant on his serve to win points, so Djokovic's return prowess won't put him at an overwhelming advantage like it did against Tim Van Rijthoven in the Round of 16.

Cameron Norrie (-220) vs. David Goffin (+180)

Norrie is ranked 46 spots ahead of Goffin at No. 12, but Goffin had been a staple on the borderline of the top 10 before battling injuries in recent years. Even with a day off in between, it's possible the 31-year-old Belgian's body will still be feeling the effects of Goffin's four-hour, 36-minute fourth-round victory over Frances Tiafoe, while Norrie has won each of his last two matches in straight sets while spending a combined four hours and 11 minutes on court over that span. The crowd will be behind the only British singles player remaining in the draw in what will be the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of Norrie's career and fourth of Goffin's, who is 0-3 at this stage to date.

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Ons Jabeur (-380) vs. Marie Bouzkova (+290)

The third-seeded Jabeur has a massive opportunity in front of her but will need to hold her nerve, as there are no seeded players standing between her and the Wimbledon final. Jabeur's underrated serve and extensive use of slices and drop shots make her an ideal stylistic fit for grass, and she has yet to drop a set in this tournament, though it's worth noting that she has lost both of her previous Grand Slam quarterfinal matches. Bouzkova's having a breakout tournament and defeated No. 7 seed Danielle Collins in the first round, but this is Jabeur's match to lose against the world No. 66.

Jule Niemeier (-195) vs. Tatjana Maria (+160)

Neither of these unheralded Germans were expected to get to this point, but now both are looking at a winnable match to get to the Wimbledon semifinals. There are no ranking points awarded at Wimbledon this year, but the 22-year-old Niemeier has shown at this tournament that her ranking's unlikely to stay down at No. 97 much longer. Niemeier has lost just one set while dropping no more than four games in any of the eight sets she has won, including a 6-4, 6-0 second-round drubbing of No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit. The younger German's power game should allow her to control most of the rallies against Maria, who is a wily veteran at age 34. The 103rd-ranked mother of two has already pulled two Houdini acts to escape 7-5 in the third set against both Sorana Cirstea and Jelena Ostapenko, but Maria's 12-34 career Grand Slam record prior to this tournament suggests her luck's likely to run out eventually.