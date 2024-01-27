2024 Australian Open Men's Final Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets: Sinner vs. Medvedev

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Sunday's Australian Open men's final features two players in search of their first Australian Open title. Daniil Medvedev has been here before and has a Grand Slam title under his belt, but Jannik Sinner is favored despite being in his first major final, as Sinner's coming off a monumental win over Novak Djokovic. All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any of the other best sports betting sites. We offer exclusive sign-up bonuses for some of those sportsbooks in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's singles matches at Grand slam are best of five sets. A mix of previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities for the Australian Open final.

Australian Open Odds: Sinner vs. Medvedev

Jannik Sinner (-285) vs. Daniil Medvedev (+230)

Sinner's coronation here seems almost inevitable, as the 22-year-old Italian has been utterly dominant in this tournament. After five straight-sets wins, Sinner won a one-sided 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 four-setter against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Facing the greatest returner of all time, Sinner didn't face a single break point en route to handing Djokovic his first Australian Open loss in 2,195 days, which matched the exact number of days Djokovic had been unbeaten at Wimbledon before Carlos Alcaraz beat him there last year. The 20-year-old Alcaraz has been the next gen's flag bearer with a pair of Grand Slam titles, but the 22-year-old Sinner has a winning 4-3 record against Alcaraz, and a maiden Grand Slam title would cement Sinner's spot alongside Alcaraz and Djokovic among the faces of the game, hurtling him above Medvedev.

Medvedev has been nothing if not resilient in this tournament, needing three five-set wins to get to the final. He came back from two sets down twice, including a 5-7, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 Houdini act against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. While Sinner has looked far more impressive, Medvedev is more experienced and battle-tested. Medvedev's in his sixth hard-court Grand Slam final and climbed to the mountaintop at the 2021 US Open, while this will be Sinner's first Grand Slam final. As great as Sinner has looked, you never know how a player will react to being in a major final for the first time until that moment comes. Medvedev also leads the head-to-head 6-3, though Sinner has won the last three meetings. Ultimately, this is Sinner's match to lose if he keeps playing like he has been this tournament, but it isn't a slam dunk considering Medvedev's the only one of these two players that has been here before.

Australian Open Prediction: Sinner def. Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3