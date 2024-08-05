2024 Canadian Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 8/6

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The Canadian Open begins Tuesday, with first-round men's singles play from Montreal and first-round women's singles play from Toronto in this hard-court ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event. A pair of former Canadian Open champions who have been beset by injuries in recent years will look to find their championship form, while an American will look to build on some encouraging recent results.

All men's and women's singles matches at the Canadian Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Canadian Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Pablo Carreno Busta (+240) vs. Fabian Marozsan

Carreno Busta has been limited to two ATP Tour level matches in 2024 after missing most of the year with an elbow injury and subsequently hurting his leg in June, but if the 33-year-old Spaniard was in pre-injury form, he would be a clear favorite in this match. The former top-10 player has been especially successful at this venue, as his lone career Masters 1000 title came at the 2022 Canadian Open in Montreal, which also marks the last time Carreno Busta played this event. Given his fond memories here, it wouldn't be surprising to see Carreno Busta conjure up his best performance of 2024 against the slumping Marozsan, who is just 5-12 in his last 17 matches.

Dayana Yastremska (+140) vs. Yulia Putintseva

These odds have tightened a bit after Yastremska was listed at +180 earlier Monday, but the big-hitting Ukrainian remains an intriguing upset pick even at her new odds. Yastremska reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and will take control of rallies with her power, while Putintseva's touch-heavy game is less effective on hard courts than it is on grass or clay. Putintseva has seven losses to players ranked outside the top 50 on hard courts this year, and there are also questions about her health, as she withdrew from the Olympics at the last minute due to an injury. Yastremska hasn't been able to replicate her Australian Open success but still has a strong 15-7 hard-court record in 2024 and is ranked 27th, four spots ahead of Putintseva.

Honorable Mention

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (+210) vs. Victoria Azarenka

Canadian Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Elina Svitolina (-500) vs. Shelby Rogers

Svitolina has one of the highest floors on the WTA Tour, as she has made the third round or better in 18 consecutive Grand Slam appearances since the 2018 U.S. Open. The 34th-ranked Ukrainian has a solid 24-14 record in 2024, while Rogers has dropped to 379th in the rankings while going 5-12 in her last 17 matches. These two WTA Tour veterans have met on four previous occasions, with Svitolina winning all four of those encounters on hard courts.

Bianca Andreescu (-275) vs. Lesia Tsurenko

Andreescu isn't the same player she was when she won both this event and the U.S. Open in 2019, but the 24-year-old Canadian is still a tough out, especially on home soil. She's 9-5 this season, with losses to eventual finalist Jasmine Paolini in both the French Open and Wimbledon, a loss to silver medalist Donna Vekic in the Olympics and a narrow defeat to top-15 player Liudmila Samsonova in the 's-Hertogenbosch championship match. The 85th-ranked Tsurenko is nowhere near the quality of those players, as the 35-year-old Ukrainian is just 9-13 in 2024 and comes into this tournament on a four-match losing streak.

Honorable Mention

Karen Khachanov (-200) vs. Gabriel Diallo

Canadian Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Frances Tiafoe (-165) vs. Alejandro Tabilo

Tiafoe has had a down year and is ranked 27th after being in the top 10 last June, but the big-hitting American seemed to turn the corner in July, as he pushed Carlos Alcaraz to five sets at Wimbledon and subsequently defeated Andrey Rublev en route to the semifinals in Washington. Tabilo's having a breakout season, but while the 21st-ranked Chilean has a hard-court title to his name in 2024, he's more comfortable on other surfaces, as Tabilo's career .529 hard-court winning percentage is lower than his marks on clay and grass. Tiafoe's big serve is likely to be the difference in this match, as both players possess a rare blend of shot making and speed, but the American can get a lot more free points off the serve while Tabilo will have to work harder to hold.

Nicolas Jarry (+125) vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Jarry has better tools to excel on hard courts between these two South American opponents, as the 6-foot-7 Chilean has the far superior serve and easier power off the ground compared to the grinding Etcheverry, who has a strong preference for clay. The 38th-ranked Argentine is 2-4 on hard courts in 2024 and 13-23 on the surface in his career, while Jarry's 34-44 hard-court record is nothing to write home about, but the world No. 24 has shown improvement with a 7-5 record on the surface in 2024. All four of their previous encounters have come on clay, with each player winning two, but Jarry's the superior value here as a slight underdog when he should be favored based on the tale of the tape.

Honorable Mention

Anastasia Potapova (-165) vs. Magdalena Frech