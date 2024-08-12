2024 Canadian Open Final Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets: Rublev vs. Popyrin, Pegula vs. Anisimova

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

It wasn't easy due to the rain, but the men's and women's finals at the Canadian Open will be played as scheduled Monday from Montreal and Toronto, respectively. Both finals pit a surprising finalist against a player who has been here multiple times before at tournaments of this level, and the women's match has the added bonus of being an all-American clash. It's too bad for the underdogs that these matches are 1000-level finals instead of Grand Slam quarterfinals, as favorites Andrey Rublev and Jessica Pegula have a combined 0-16 record in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

All men's and women's singles matches at the Canadian Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in the men's and women's championship matches.

Rublev has the edge in form, freshness and experience here. The world No. 6 is in his sixth career Masters 1000 final, having won two of the previous five, including the final of the Madrid Open this year. The big-hitting Russian's also riding high after beating world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, which was only Sinner's second hard-court loss in 2024. Rublev backed up that win with a 6-4, 6-2 semifinal win over Matteo Arnaldi. That was the only match Rublev had to play Sunday, unlike Popyrin, who played 56 games yesterday to defeat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 oin the quarterfinals and Sebastian Korda 7-6 (0), 6-3 in the semifinals, on top of an exhausting 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Girgor Dimitrov on Saturday.

Popyrin deserves plenty of plaudits for this career-best run, which has featured plenty of clutch play and big serving, but there are a lot of factors that could turn him back into a pumpkin as the 30th-ranked Aussie looks to cap off this Cinderella run. How will he handle the moment in his first Masters 1000 final, and does Popyrin have enough gas left in the tank to be competitive after his grueling Saturday schedule against a much fresher opponent? Popyrin has been broken only seven times in five matches here, so he may opt to conserve energy on return games a bit and focus on holding onto his serve so he can get to tiebreaks, in which he has gone 4-0 during this Canadian Open run. Popyrin will also be encouraged by the fact that he beat Rublev earlier this year on the clay of Monte Carlo, though Rublev won their previous meeting on hard court last year.

Canadian Open Men's Final Prediction: Rublev def. Popyrin 7-6, 6-4

Anisimova has had a tremendous tournament, defeating four consecutive top-20 opponents to reach her first WTA 1000 final. When she's at her best, the 22-year-old American is reminiscent of another American with the initials AA: Andre Agassi. Anisimova steps inside the court, takes the ball early and robs her opponent of time with a mix of accuracy, power and depth. The first set of her 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 semifinal victory over Emma Navarro was a great example of Anisimova playing her game, as she completely controlled the rallies and didn't allow Navarro to hit a single winner in the entire set. Anisimova needed a medical timeout in the second set, serving as the latest reminder of how fickle her top level can be, and that inability to maintain that level is why her ranking has dropped to No. 132. If Anisimova's firing on all cylinders, this is her match to lose, but you're more sure of what you will get from Pegula in this match.

Pegula has won nine consecutive matches at the Canadian Open and is looking to defend her title from Montreal last year, which was her second career 1000-level title in three such finals. The sixth-ranked American hasn't been nearly as effective in 2024, though, as she came into this tournament with a 20-9 record this season. Pegula has won both previous encounters between these two, but she needed a third set tiebreak to squeak by Anisimova in Charleston this April, and Anisimova is playing far better now than she was then. How this match plays out will likely come down to how well Anisimova handles the moment, but she certainly has the game to win this match after already knocking off Daria Kasatkina, Anna Kalinskaya, Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Navarro, while Pegula's semifinal win over surging world No. 24 Diana Shnaider was Pegula's only victory over a player ranked higher than 45th en route to the final.

Canadian Open Women's Final Prediction: Anisimova def. Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4