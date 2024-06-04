2024 French Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 6/5

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The French Open quarterfinals wrap up Wednesday with two women's singles matches and one men's match. Novak Djokovic has withdrawn due to a knee injury suffered during his previous match, so Casper Ruud, who would have been a strong bet at -120 odds against the depleted Djokovic, got a free pass into the semis via walkover. As a result, there are no matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups, leaving three matches that each have a substantial favorite facing an underdog. Two of the top-four seeds on the women's side are already through to the semis, and the other two will have a chance to join them and fill out a chalk bracket. In the remaining men's matchup, clay-court proficiency and head-to-head history dictate a clear favorite.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, while the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites.

French Open Picks: Upset Alert

Jasmine Paolini (+265) vs. Elena Rybakina

Favorites are likely to shine again Wednesday, just as they did Tuesday, but Rybakina is the most vulnerable of the top four women's seeds, as she's looking to reach the French Open semifinals for the first time. Paolini has had a breakout year in 2024, climbing into the top 15 on the back of a WTA 1000 title in Dubai, where she was scheduled to face Rybakina in the quarterfinals but won via walkover. Rybakina beat Paolini in April en route to a clay-court title in Stuttgart, but it was a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 battle. While the 6-foot Rybakina's certainly the favorite in this rematch, the 5-foot-4 Paolini has a better chance than her long odds suggest in this David vs. Goliath matchup.

French Open Odds: Lock It In

Alexander Zverev (-260) vs. Alex de Minaur

Beating Daniil Medvedev is nice, but Zverev is a different animal on clay. The fourth-ranked German is in his sixth French Open quarterfinal in the past seven years, and he's trying to reach a fourth consecutive semifinal here. Zverev's also riding a 10-match winning streak, having won a Masters 1000 title in Rome leading up to this tournament. De Minaur came out on top against Medvedev in a battle of players with underwhelming clay-court resumes, but the 11th-ranked Aussie is unlikely to replicate that success against a player who is far more proficient on this surface. Zverev has a dominant 7-2 edge in their head-to-head, including a straight sets win in their only previous match on clay.

Aryna Sabalenka (-425) vs. Mirra Andreeva

Sabalenka's one match away from reaching a seventh consecutive Grand Slam semifinal. The No. 2 seed faces an incredibly talented opponent, but the difference in physical, mental and emotional maturity between these two is significant, even though Andreeva is far ahead of the curve in those regards for a 17-year-old. Sabalenka's immense power off the ground will be tough for the Russian teen to deal with, even with the clay slowing the ball down a bit. They have faced off in Madrid each of the past two years, with Sabalenka dropping just nine games across those two straight-sets wins on clay. A first career Grand Slam quarterfinal just over a month after turning 17 is a terrific step forward in Andreeva's rapid development, but she isn't quite ready to compete for major titles against the likes of Sabalenka, who is 29-7 in 2024.