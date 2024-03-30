2024 Miami Open Men's Final Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets: Sinner vs. Dimitrov

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Sunday's Miami Open final features the player who has looked the most impressive overall in 2024 against an underdog having one of the most impressive single-tournament runs of the year. Jannik Sinner has looked nearly unbeatable for much of the year, but Grigor Dimitrov has already shocked the tennis world a couple times at the Miami Open.

All men's singles matches are best of three sets at Masters 1000 events such as the Miami Open, unlike the best of five play at Grand Slams. A mix of previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities for the Miami Open final.

Miami Open Odds: Sinner vs. Dimitrov

Jannik Sinner (-400) vs. Grigor Dimitrov (+310)

Sinner has a 21-1 record in 2024 and is coming off a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win over fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev, so it's easy to see why the Italian is heavily favored here. Sinner will also be highly motivated to finally capture the elusive Miami Open crown after falling in the final in both 2021 and 2023. He leads the head-to-head over Dimitrov 2-1, having lost on clay in 2020 before winning twice on hard court in 2023, including a 6-3, 6-4 Sinner victory in the third round of last year's Miami Open.

Dimitrov has already pulled off a pair of improbable victories in the previous two rounds, which will give him plenty of confidence as the underdog Sunday. After knocking off No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, the 11th-seeded Bulgarian notched his first win over Alexander Zverev in nearly a decade. Unfortunately for Dimitrov, there's a larger overlap in styles between him and Sinner than there was in the Alcaraz and Zverev matches. While both Alcaraz and Zverev were often content to defend and allow Dimitrov to get on the front foot in rallies, Sinner will take every opportunity to step in and be aggressive. Both players have massive forehands, but Sinner can do significantly more damage off the backhand wing.

Miami Open prediction: Sinner def. Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6