2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 3/11

Fourth-round play begins Tuesday from the hard courts of Indian Wells. An underdog on the women's side will look to add another massive win to her extensive collection of marquee victories, while a favored American is in good position to keep advancing, as is a top ATP player with a recent history of success at this tournament.

All men's and women's singles matches at Indian Wells are best of three sets.

Indian Wells Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Karolina Muchova (+330) vs. Iga Swiatek

There aren't many upset opportunities in Tuesday's slate, which is expected to be full of competitive matches based on the pre-match odds. This match is an exception, with Swiatek heavily favored, but Muchova has proven capable of hanging tough against the world No. 1. Swiatek leads their head-to-head 3-1, but two of the Pole's wins came down to 6-4 in the third set, including the memorable 2023 French Open final. Muchova's variety makes it difficult for Swiatek to build a rhythm, and the crafty Czech realizes that she'll need to keep the favorite off balance, as Swiatek's nigh impossible to stop when she gets rolling. Swiatek's searching for her third Indian Wells title in a four-year span, so she's certainly the favorite in this match, but Muchova won't lack belief given her numerous marquee wins over top players in recent years, and the underdog has a real chance of pulling this one off, as this is a matchup that would have been worthy of a semifinal or even final rather than the Round of 16.

Indian Wells Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Jessica Pegula (-175) vs. Elina Svitolina

Pegula has a 5-2 head-to-head edge over Svitolina, including a 6-1, 6-1 drubbing in the American's favor at Indian Wells in 2021 and a 6-3, 7-6 (3) Pegula hard-court win in Doha last month. All but one of their other five matches have gone three sets, so this is likely to be a competitive encounter, but Pegula's flat strokes tend to trouble Svitolina, who prefers to have a little more time to set up her shots. Both of these players are born in 1994 and have been ranked as high as No. 3 in the world, but Pegula was a later bloomer and is closer to her peak level, as she's ranked No. 4 at the moment while Svitolina has slipped to No. 23.

Indian Wells Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Daniil Medvedev (-165) vs. Tommy Paul

Medvedev's off to a slow start in 2025, but he's still among the game's elite hard-court performers and is 12-2 in his last 14 matches at Indian Wells, with both losses coming against Carlos Alcaraz in championship matches. That run includes a win over Paul in last year's Indian Wells semifinal, and Medvedev leads their head-to-head 3-1 (2-0 on hard courts). Paul has done well to get his ranking up to No. 11 -- five spots back of the Russian -- but the American is still the clear underdog against Medvedev on hard courts. Paul's ability and willingness to get to the net will make it difficult for Medvedev to just camp out 10 feet behind the baseline, but Paul will be asked to hit quality rally balls and approach shots over and over, which will be a tall order given his forehand's tendency to break down and Paul's proclivity for drifting out of matches mentally for stretches.

Holger Rune (+125) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

There are convincing factors pulling in both players' directions here, and given their enigmatic natures, there's value in backing the slight underdog in such unpredictable circumstances. Both of these guys have the talent to be in the top five, having gotten there before, but Tsitsipas is currently ranked ninth and Rune is four spots behind him. After slumping for over half a year, Tsitsipas has reignited his game with a racquet and string change and comes into this encounter on a seven-match winning streak. Rune will be his first top-20 opponent since the start of the streak, though, and the Dane has won all three of their previous encounters, including two on hard courts. Both players wear their emotion on their sleeve and sometimes get in their own heads, so the mental edge Rune has from his favorable history against Tsitsipas shouldn't be overlooked.

