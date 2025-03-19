2025 Miami Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 3/19

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The men begin first-round play Wednesday at the Miami Open, while the women's first round continues. All 32 seeds in both the men's and women's singles draws have byes into the second round, so Wednesday's hard-court action will feature only unseeded players. A pair of teenage wild cards in the women's draw could be in for rude welcomes to this level against top-60 opponents, while a former top-10 player on the men's side looks to turn back the clock against a reeling opponent.

All men's and women's singles matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Anna Bondar (+185) vs. Caroline Garcia

Garcia has been ranked as high as No. 4, but the 31-year-old Frenchwoman is well past her prime at age 31, having slipped to 74th. She's just 2-5 to begin 2025 and has won only seven of her last 20 matches overall. The 94th-ranked Bondar had a four-match losing streak heading into this tournament but has built her confidence back up and had a chance to acclimate to the conditions by winning a pair of matches in qualifying to reach the main draw. Garcia's likely to dictate the results of this match with her high-risk game style. If Garcia's imploding with errors, it shouldn't be too difficult for Bondar to just get balls back and go along for the ride.

Marie Bouzkova (+180) vs. McCartney Kessler

Kessler has been sharper to begin 2025, but this matchup looks like a toss-up if you zoom out a bit. Only two ranking spots separate these players, and while Kessler is currently just one spot back of her career-high No. 47 ranking, the 50th-ranked Bouzkova has been ranked as high as No. 24. Bouzkova won their only previous meeting in three sets on American hard courts last July.

Honorable Mention

Julia Grabher (+235) vs. Tyra Caterina Grant

Miami Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Miomir Kecmanovic (-200) vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic

Kecmanovic has worked his way back into the top 50 with a recent ATP 250 hard-court title in nearby Delray Beach, so the Serbian seems to like the conditions in South Florida. He has a career record above .500, both overall and on hard courts. Kovacevic also won a title recently, but that came at a Challenger in the Dominican Rebublic. The 79th-ranked New York native has been much less effective at the ATP Tour level, with a career record of 20-35, including 1-9 in Masters 1000 main draw matches.

Emma Raducanu (-380) vs. Sayaka Ishii

Raducanu's off to a 3-6 start in 2025, but only one of those losses came to a player ranked outside the top 52. Ishii is ranked 188th, as the Japanese 19-year-old gained entry into the main draw here thanks to a wild card. Raducanu knows as well as anyone that teenagers can accomplish great things on the WTA Tour, having won the U.S. Open as a 19-year-old herself, so the 60th-ranked Brit won't take this matchup lightly despite being the heavy favorite.

Honorable Mention

Anastasia Potapova (-200) vs. Kimberly Birrell

Miami Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

David Goffin (-150) vs. Aleksandar Vukic

Vukic rode the crowd's support to a promising third-round showing at the Australian Open, but the Aussie has been in a tailspin since. He's currently mired in a five-match losing streak, with two of the defeats coming against players ranked outside the top 100. The 34-year-old Goffin has faded significantly from his top-10 peak, but the Belgian still has a 19-spot edge in the rankings at No. 55, and Goffin's steady baseline game should help expose Vukic's inconsistency and underwhelming backhand.

Camila Osorio (-130) vs. Victoria Mboko

Osorio prefers slower conditions, but the 54th-ranked Colombian has had some strong hard-court showings every now and again, including a win over Naomi Osaka in Indian Wells earlier this month. Her mix of spins and slices can be difficult to adapt to, especially for an inexperienced opponent such as Mboko, who is an 18-year-old Canadian playing on a wild card. The 162nd-ranked Mboko has been dominating the ITF circuit, but making the jump to the WTA level can be a tall order.

Honorable Mention

Thiago Seyboth Wild (+135) vs. Quentin Halys