2025 Miami Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 3/20

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Second-round action begins on the women's side Thursday at the Miami Open, providing our first look at seeded players, while unseeded men wrap up first-round play. One of the top women's seeds could be in trouble against an opponent who has upset her on a big stage before, while an American man will be looking to pull off an upset in a battle of teenagers, and another teenager is well positioned to continue his ascent against an opponent whose best tennis is behind him.

All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any of the other best sports betting sites. We offer exclusive sign-up bonuses for some of those sportsbooks in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's and women's singles matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Learner Tien (+230) vs. Joao Fonseca

Fonseca has much more imposing tools and a higher long-term ceiling, but the gap between these two teenagers isn't all that large yet at this stage, making Tien a nice value as the significant underdog. Both currently carry career-high rankings, with the 60th-ranked Fonseca six spots ahead of Tien. The 18-year-old Fonseca has admitted he's still learning how to overcome nerves on big stages, and facing an American in front of a raucous Miami crowd could certainly throw the Brazilian off his game. Tien can't match Fonseca's power, especially on the forehand, but the 19-year-old lefty's all-around game has helped Tien notch top-five wins over Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev already this year, so he won't be intimidated in this rematch with Fonseca, who beat Tien in both the round robin stage and the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals in December.

Sofia Kenin (+195) vs. Coco Gauff

These two American Grand Slam champions are intimately familiar with each other's games, having split four previous meetings. Gauff avenged her 2023 first-round Wimbledon loss to Kenin with a straightforward 6-3, 6-3 win in the first round of this year's Australian Open, but the latter match came at a time when Coco's game was humming. Gauff has since lost her rhythm, especially on serve, leading to a 2-4 record in her last four matches. Kenin isn't playing anywhere near her 2020 peak, but she has been a tough out recently, beating three top-21 players en route to the quarterfinals at the Dubai WTA 1000 and then pushing 12th-ranked Daria Kasatkina to 6-4 in the third at Indian Wells.

Honorable Mention

Jordan Thompson (+160) vs. Marcos Giron

Miami Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Jakub Mensik (-275) vs. Roberto Bautista Agut

Bautista Agut peaked in the top 10 but is a shell of his former self at nearly 37 years old. The Spaniard has gone 1-6 in 2025, while Mensik's 11-7, with only two of those losses coming to players ranked outside the top 36. The 19-year-old Mensik is on the rise while RBA's on the decline, and the 6-foot-4 Czech is the much bigger hitter at this stage, which will allow him to dictate play in this matchup.

Donna Vekic (-380) vs. Rebeka Masarova

Vekic went through a slump after reaching the Round of 16 at the Australian Open, but she got back on track at Indian Wells, beating Emma Navarro before losing to Madison Keys in a tightly contested fourth-round battle. The 19th-ranked Croatian should dictate play with her powerful groundstrokes against the 168th-ranked qualifier Masarova, who has been past the second round of a Grand Slam or WTA 1000 event only once in her career, reaching the third round of Madrid in 2023.

Honorable Mention

Elena Rybakina (-425) vs. Ashlyn Krueger

Miami Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Jenson Brooksby (+100) vs. Roman Safiullin

Brooksby is still getting his ranking up in his return from a lengthy suspension, but the American had been ranked as high as No. 33 in 2022. He looks to have regained form with a strong showing at Indian Wells, where Brooksby notched a top-20 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime before losing 7-5, 6-4 in the third round to eventual champion Jack Draper. Brooksby's ability to get plenty of balls back with his unconventional game style should match up well against Safiullin, who has been quite error-prone en route to an ugly 1-6 ATP main draw record in 2025.

Liudmila Samsonova (+100) vs. Naomi Osaka

Samsonova's a nice value in this battle of big hitters. The 21st-ranked Russian is adept at handling pace and answering back with plenty of her own, so this is a comfortable stylistic matchup for her against Osaka, who hits big but struggles with movement. Samsonova's also the more confident match player at the moment, coming off a quarterfinal run in Indian Wells during which she defeated two top-12 players. Osaka lost first round at Indian Wells in her first action since the Australian Open, and she needed three sets to get past 108th-ranked Yulia Starodubtseva in the first round here. While Osaka can win a lot more free points on serve and will have the crowd in her corner, Samsonova should be viewed as the favorite in this match.

Honorable Mention

Nuno Borges (-130) vs. Zizou Bergs