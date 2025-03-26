2025 Miami Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 3/26

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

They will be playing some catch-up Wednesday at the Miami Open after rain pushed back play Tuesday, so there is still a men's fourth-round clash to complete in addition to men's and women's quarterfinal play. An American underdog will look to add another notable victory to his impressive collection, while a player with a history of excelling at this tournament searches for a third consecutive top-15 win.

All men's and women's singles matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Sebastian Korda (+330) vs. Novak Djokovic

Korda has a history of stepping up his level against top players. He has notched wins against Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev, while Korda's only previous encounter with Djokovic was a hard-fought 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory for the Serb in 2023. Djokovic's level has come down a bit since then, even if his convincing 6-2, 6-2 win over Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16 suggests Djokovic is back to full fitness after tearing his hamstring at the Australian Open. The 6-foot-5 American doesn't move nearly as well as Djokovic, and Korda doesn't always get as many free points as he's capable of on serve, but his ability to change patterns effortlessly off both wings has confounded top players before, while there are still some lingering questions over how Djokovic's nearly 38-year-old body will react to playing on back-to-back days for the first time in months.

Miami Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Iga Swiatek (-1400) vs. Alexandra Eala

Eala got a walkover over Paula Badosa (back) in the Round of 16 to continue the 19-year-old wild card's Cinderella run after a third-round win over Madison Keys. This definitely has the feel of a just-happy-to-be-here moment for Eala, though, while Swiatek won't take this matchup lightly. Swiatek's arguably the best frontrunner on the WTA Tour, and if Eala's battling any early nerves or struggling to defend against Iga's onslaught on the ground, this one could get away from the underdog very quickly. Swiatek has much more margin to her game than Keys or Jelena Ostapenko did, so she won't give Eala nearly as many free points via errors as those two women did earlier in the tournament.

Miami Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Francisco Cerundolo (+105) vs. Grigor Dimitrov

Cerundolo continues to excel at this tournament, as he's into the quarterfinals for the third time in four years and is looking to reach the semifinals for the second time in that span. The large contingent of South American fans that gather at the Miami Open gives it the feeling of a home soccer game mixed with a college tennis atmosphere, and Cerundolo has thrived off that energy en route to straight-sets wins over top-15 opponents Tommy Paul and Casper Ruud in the last two rounds. The 15th-ranked Dimitrov came into this tournament with just a 5-5 record in 2025, and his 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5 win over Karen Khachanov in the third round here is the Bulgarian's only top-25 win this year. While Cerundolo's ranked directly behind Khachanov at No. 24, the Argentine has been in far better form, with a 6-1 record in his last seven matches.