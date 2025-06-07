This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Betting Insights for Sinner vs. Alcaraz at Roland Garros

The French Open men's final will be played Sunday on the clay court of Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. We're finally getting the long-awaited Sinner-Alcaraz Grand Slam final, as the top two seeds on the men's side battle after the top two women's seeds faced off in Saturday's women's final. Alcaraz is chasing a second consecutive French Open title and fifth Grand Slam overall, while Sinner's looking to win a third consecutive Grand Slam, fourth overall and first on a surface other than hard courts.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams are best of five sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Saturday's men's singles championship match.

French Open Tennis Odds: Sinner vs. Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner (-120) vs. Carlos Alcaraz (-105)

These two deserving finalists have been head and shoulders above the rest of the ATP Tour for a while, and especially so at this tournament. Sinner has been the more consistently dominant player since the start of 2024, but Alcaraz has had the Italian's number in their head-to-head encounters. Alcaraz has won their last four matchups to take a 7-4 overall head-to-head lead, including 2-1 on clay. That winning streak includes a five-set thriller in the semifinals of last year's French Open, as well as a 7-6 (5), 6-1 Alcaraz triumph on clay in the final of Rome last month, which was Sinner's first tournament back from a three-month suspension.

That loss in Rome is the only blemish on Sinner's 18-1 record in 2025, as the world No. 1 has established the highest floor on the ATP Tour with booming groundstrokes and an excellent serve, which has been broken only twice all tournament. Sinner's ability to dig balls out of the corners is underrated, but his defense was on full display in his 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (3) semifinal win over Novak Djokovic, during which Sinner also showed tremendous mental fortitude to push back every time Djokovic got on the verge of turning the tide. Sinner hasn't lost a set yet in this tournament while Alcaraz hasn't been pushed beyond four sets, though Lorenzo Musetti gave the Spaniard a scare before falling off in Alcaraz's 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0, 2-0, ret. semifinal win. Sinner having an easier time than Alcaraz against the rest of the field is nothing new, but Alcaraz should be viewed as the favorite until further notice when these two go head-to-head, as the Spaniard has the edge in speed and variety while being the only player in the world who can consistently absorb Sinner's power without being pushed out of position.

French Open Men's Final Prediction: Alcaraz def. Sinner 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5