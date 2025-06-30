This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Wimbledon 2025: Big-Serving Americans Among Tuesday's Best Bets

The first round of Wimbledon continues Tuesday from the grass courts of the All England Club in London. A former champion here will look to recapture her former glory as an underdog against a top-10 seed, while a few men who have previously made deep runs in this tournament look to get one step closer to replicating those feats.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Petra Kvitova (+320) vs. Emma Navarro

Kvitova hasn't shown her top form since returning from maternity leave in March, but the big-hitting lefty's game has always been best-suited for grass, as Kvitova's a two-time champion here (2011 and 2014). Navarro relies much more on court coverage and consistency, so this match will be in Kvitova's control despite Navarro being ranked No. 10 and Kvitova currently sitting outside the top 500. The American has taken a step back in 2025 after a breakout 2024 season, with just a 21-16 record this year. Navarro's last Grand Slam match was a 6-0, 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round of the French Open.

Maya Joint (+175) vs. Liudmila Samsonova

Joint brings plenty of momentum into this tournament, having just won a grass-court title in Eastbourne, where she defeated a former Grand Slam champion and two other former major finalists. The 19-year-old Aussie already has two titles under her belt in 2025, having climbed to No. 41 in the rankings ahead of her first career Wimbledon main-draw match. Samsonova has a 22-spot edge in the rankings at No. 19, but the Russian's a perennial Grand Slam underperformer, as she has never surpassed the Round of 16 in 20 previous major appearances.

Honorable Mention

Anastasia Zakharova (+350) vs. Victoria Azarenka

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Lorenzo Musetti (-350) vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili

Musetti's mix of spin and power off both wings makes him a tough out on grass, where his variety counteracts pure power more effectively compared to hard courts. He reached the semifinals of Wimbledon last year and is seeded seventh in his return to the All England Club, fresh off a semifinal showing at the French Open. Basilashvili's a big ball basher, but the 126th-ranked Georgian's best tennis is behind him at age 33. He's also just 22-31 in his career in Grand Slams, and the only time Basilashvili advanced past the third round of the major was a Round of 16 showing at the U.S. Open back in 2018.

Lorenzo Sonego (-330) vs. Jaime Faria

The stats say grass is actually Sonego's best surface, as he boasts a .535 winning percentage on grass compared to respective .482 and .450 marks on clay and hard courts. Prior to his quarterfinal showing at this year's Australian Open, Sonego's fourth-round run at Wimbledon in 2021 was tied for his best result at a major. Faria has just a 5-9 career record on the ATP Tour, and this will be the first main-draw grass-court match of the 116th-ranked Portuguese player's career. Sonego's ranked No. 47 and has only one loss this year to a player ranked below Faria's current spot.

Honorable Mention

Reilly Opelka (-300) vs. Alexander Shevchenko

Wimbledon Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Jaqueline Cristian (+105) vs. Zeynep Sonmez

Cristian has a 36-spot edge in the rankings at No. 52, and she has earned that advantage with a strong season that includes third-round showings at both the Australian Open and French Open. She's 21-14 overall in 2025, while Sonmez is just 12-16. The 23-year-old Sonmez has yet to win a Grand Slam main draw match in her career (0-3) and her last two matches coming into Wimbledon were both blowout losses on grass to players ranked behind Cristian -- 6-0, 6-3 to Heather Watson and 6-1, 6-3 to Alexandra Eala.

Christopher Eubanks (+100) vs. Jesper de Jong

Eubanks has dropped to No. 130 in the rankings, but if most of the big ATP Tour matches were still played on grass, then he'd probably be ranked more than 100 spots higher and wouldn't have to rely on an announcing gig to help pay the bills. The big-serving American is a true grass-court specialist, with a .600 career win rate on grass, compared to just .250 on clay and .351 on hard. One of the rare serve and volleyers left on tour, Eubanks reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2023. The 106th-ranked de Jong is just 9-15 in his career at the ATP Tour level, and this will be the 25-year-old Dutchman's first career main-draw appearance at Wimbledon.

Honorable Mention

Karolina Muchova (+110) vs. Xinyu Wang