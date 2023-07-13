Wimbledon Women's Final Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets: Jabeur vs. Vondrousova

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The Wimbledon women's final will be played Saturday. Neither participant has won a Grand Slam before, but both have been one match away from doing so previously and find themselves in that position once again. Given their back and forth head-to-head history, this promises to be a competitive and exciting championship match. All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any of the other best sports betting sites. We offer exclusive sign-up bonuses for some of those sportsbooks in states where sports betting has gone live, and Massachusetts was recently added to that list of eligible states.

All women's singles matches are best of three sets. Both players have been in terrific grass-court form over the past fortnight to get to this point, but analyzing stylistic matchups and head-to-head history can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities.

Wimbledon Women's Final Odds: Jabeur vs. Vondrousova

Ons Jabeur (-205) vs. Marketa Vondrousova (+170)

Both finalists are adept at using every inch of the court to move opponents around, and they both utilize drop shots effectively, so expect plenty of cheeky cat and mouse points to keep the crowd engaged throughout. Their head-to-head is split at three matches apiece. Vondrousova has won both 2023 meetings, including one at the Australian Open, but Jabeur claimed their only grass-court encounter back in 2021.

Jabeur has had the far tougher road to the final. Each of her last four opponents had won a Grand Slam, and the No. 6 seed's last two wins came against world No. 3 Elena Rybakina and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. Jabeur was down a set and a break to Sabalenka in the semifinals but battled back to win it 6-3 in the third. Vondrousova has dropped only two sets en route to the final, and her most impressive win was also her closest call, as she was a point away from going down 5-1 in the third set against fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals before rallying to win that deciding set 6-4.

Each player has been to a Grand Slam final before, but neither has gotten over the hump in the championship match. The 28-year-old Jabeur was the runner-up at both Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022, while the 24-year-old Vondrousova reached the 2019 French Open final as a teenager. Add in Vondrousova's silver medal at the 2020 Olympics (held in 2021), and you can say they're both 0-2 in major finals. This certainly feels like Jabeur's match to lose, so she will also be the one dealing with more pressure here. Given that context, Jabeur should still be viewed as the favorite, but Vondrousova has a better chance of winning than the current odds suggest.

Wimbledon Women's Final Prediction: Jabeur def. Vondrousova 4-6, 7-6, 6-2

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.