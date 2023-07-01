DraftKings: USFL Championship Game Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

We've reached the finale of the USFL season, as the Pittsburgh Maulers and Birmingham Stallions will square off for the championship. The Stallions have consistently been among the best teams in the league, while the Maulers snuck out of a poor North Division and then defeated the Michigan Panthers in the semifinals. The Stallions are a fairly substantial seven-point favorite, with the over/under set at 46 (per DK sportsbook). That leaves the Stallions with an implied total of 26.5 and the Maulers at 19.5.

This is also a unique day for contests, as it's a showdown slate. This differs from the traditional contests we've seen throughout the campaign in a number of ways. First, there are no positional requirements. There is $50,000 to fill five flex positions and one captain spot. The captain spot is worth 1.5X points and also carries an increased cost. To reflect this in the article, the price will be setup as follows: (flex/captain).

Finally, kickers are available to roster for the first time this season.

Quarterback

As has been the case all season, Alex McGough ($12,800/$19,200) is the standout option. He highlighted his excellence in the semifinal game when he posted 45.76 DK points, and he has yet to produce fewer than 17.8 DK points in a game this season. That will make him popular, and in larger field tournaments, a good player at least move out of the captain slot. If touchdowns fall to a running back or a receiver catches multiple scores, McGough will bust for his price.

We also saw the upside for Troy Williams ($10,200/$15,300) last weekend. He delivered 19.7 points with only one total touchdown and 36 yards. He's well below average as a passer, but his rushing ability gives him a decent floor. The Maulers aren't built to be in shootouts – they scored the second-fewest points during the regular season – but they may have to change their style to keep this game competitive. Williams would be the beneficiary.

Running Back

C.J. Marable ($9,400/$14,100) is one alternative to McGough. He's reached double-digit DK points in seven consecutive games even with a modest workload of generally 10-12 carries per game. Unlike its offense, Pittsburgh's defense is elite and has allowed the fewest yards per game both on the ground and through the air. While McGough's talent is enough to overcome the tough matchup, it's less clear that would be the case for Marable. Ricky Person ($3,000/$4,500) has seen his workload tick up the last couple of games as Marable's backup. In the semifinals, that might increased workload may be explained by the blowout nature of the game. In order to pay up for McCough or another stud, there will have to be other places to pay down and Person is a good option.

The backfield in Pittsburgh has been a mess all season, though Garrett Groshek ($5,200/$7,800) has quietly emerged as the leading rusher by racking up double-digit carries in consecutive games. He's only delivered double-digit DK points once in that span, but he's another value option based on volume.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Davion Davis ($10,400/$15,600) has the most ceiling of any receiver available, but he's boom or bust. He's put up 23 or more DK points in three of four games, but from Weeks 5-9, he posted more than 5.4 DK points only once. He's an easy choice to stack with McGough because their fortunes are largely tied together. That will eat up a lot of salary, but we've already identified some potential values. Davis is also a viable captain because if he catches multiple touchdowns or tops 100 yards and finds the end zone, he has a decent chance of outscoring McGough at a relatively significant discount in price.

Jace Sternberger ($8,200/$12,300) has the opposite production profile of Davis. He's scored between 15 and 17 DK points in four consecutive games but has topped 20 DK points only once this season. Deon Cain ($7,000/$10,500), a former Steelers and Colts receiver, has also emerged as a target for McCough in recent weeks. Unfortunately, his price is on the rise, though he's still the cheapest of the viable pass catchers for Birmingham.

Isiah Hennie ($9,000/$13,500) and Bailey Gaither ($7,600/$11,400) are the clear top two pass catchers in Pittsburgh though aren't priced at enough of a discount as compared to the options for Birmingham to become particularly attractive options. Instead, we can look to the Maulers depth pass catchers as a way to save salary space. Tre Walker ($2,200/$3,300) has a consistent role in the offense, though he hasn't done much with it. Instead, Josh Simmons ($1,600/$2,400) and Ishmael Hyman ($1,200/$1,800) have both popped on seemingly random weekends for big games. Hyman has the more consistent role, while Simmons has shown the ability to put up truly breakout performances. Both are excellent options to save salary.

Kicker

Both Brandon Aubrey ($4,200) and Chris Blewitt ($4,000) are fine options and have been accurate while seeing plenty of volume in recent weeks. Aubrey has the better offense to provide opportunity, so he's slightly more appealing.

Defense/Special Teams

The Maulers ($3,600) led the league in sacks and interceptions during the regular season, making them a natural choice. The Stallions are an excellent offense, and rostering the Maulers is banking on an upset. That's not a terrible idea in large-field tournaments, but likely not necessary in most of the contests available for the USFL.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.