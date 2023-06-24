DraftKings USFL: Semifinal Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

The postseason is here in the USFL, with four of the league's eight teams still in contention for the championship. In what has turned out to be a particularly unfair setup, the top two teams in both the North and South divisions have qualified for the playoffs. In the North, the Michigan Panthers and Pittsburgh Maulers will square off. Both teams finished 4-6 in the regular season, with the Maulers winning the division primarily thanks to its impressive defense.

It's a different story in the South where the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers finished 8-2 and 7-3, respectively. Birmingham ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak and New Orleans a three-game unbeaten streak. They were also the two highest-scoring teams in the league. On paper, it's clear where the offense will come from this weekend.

Quarterback

Alex McGough ($12,200) – vs. New Orleans

On a small slate, I want to bank points and am willing to disregard price and position a bit more than a week with a full schedule. McGough averaged 23.3 DK points per game in the regular season, 7.7 points more per game than McLeod Bethel-Thompson. He's clearly the best option, it's just about making the rest of the roster work around his salary.

Troy Williams ($9,200) – vs. Michigan

While very unlikely, Williams is the one quarterback that I would be willing to say has a chance to outscore McGough this weekend thanks to his ability as a rusher. He had a pair of games with more than 20 DK points during the regular season, one of which came against Michigan in Week 5. The Panthers are the only team that qualified for the postseason that allowed more than 200 points, so the matchup is a positive for Williams.

Running Back

Reggie Corbin ($6,800) – at Pittsburgh

We'll need some places to pay down and that can get tricky on a short slate. Corbin could be one good spot. After working in a committee for most of the campaign, he has taken over as the clear starter in recent weeks. That's led to unsteady and largely uninspiring points output, but his opportunity relative to cost stands out.

C.J. Marable ($9,000) – vs. New Orleans

Marable has produced very comparably to Wes Hills across the final third of the season but checks in $2,800 cheaper, presenting another fairly straightforward way to save salary space without unnecessarily sacrificing potential production. The one notable difference between the duo is matchup, as the Breakers are among the best rush defenses in the league and the Stallions among the worst. That points in the favor of Hills, but is still arguably not enough to make up the difference in salary.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Johnnie Dixon ($8,900) – at Birmingham

Dixon has as much accessible ceiling as any other receiver on the slate and he's also arguably been the most consistent player at the position as well. He played in eight games during the regular season and reached double-digit points on five occasions. This matchup generally has far more offensive potential as compared to the North Division final, so getting exposure to the elite wide receivers in this game is a wise choice.

Deon Cain ($5,400) – vs. New Orleans

For those that roster McGough, Cain is a sneaky stack option and doubles as another value choice. He carved out a role in the last three weeks, so there is certainly some risk with rostering him given his relatively recent emergence. However, he's put up 11.1, 9.8 and 15.2 DK points that span and there are very few players that can match that upside at his price point. Davion Davis ($9,400) is also a standout option, but it would be nearly impossible to roster both him and Dixon.

Trey Quinn ($7,200) – at Pittsburgh

There should be some trepidation associated with rostering any Panthers' pass catcher due to the quarterback situation. Josh Love was inactive last week, though it's unclear whether the cause was injury or benching. Equally unclear is whether he'll return this week. Despite the iffy context around him, Quinn has largely done nothing but produce this season thanks to his consistent role in the offense. In a week full of options, he's a better fit in cash games, but the price is right to play him across the board in a two-game slate.

Defense/Special Teams

Pittsburgh Maulers ($3,900) vs. Michigan

The Panthers' shaky quarterback situation was just covered, and that pairs perfectly with the Maulers' strength. Pittsburgh led the USFL with 13 interceptions across 10 games and was also in the middle of the field in terms of sacks. As the second-cheapest defense available, this is a pretty straightforward choice on paper.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.