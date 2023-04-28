DraftKings USFL: Week 3 Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

We've reached Week 3 of the USFL season and are starting to get more data points to work with. The Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions stand out as two of the more impressive teams, as they are both 2-0 and have point differentials of +30 and +57, respectively. The New Orleans Breakers are the third undefeated team, but they lag a bit with a +14-point differential. On the other end of the spectrum, the Pittsburgh Maulers, Houston Gamblers and Memphis Showboats are winless. The Showboats have the worst point differential in the league at -44.

Let's get ready for Week 3.

Quarterback

Alex McGough ($9,700) vs. New Orleans

McGough has led the most explosive offense in the USFL through two weeks, as the Stallions have scored 69 points. He's accounted for six touchdowns, five through the air and one on the ground. His ability as a rusher gives him a safe floor, which we saw on display in Week 2 when he managed only 68 passing yards on 11 attempts but still put up 17.8 DK points. New Orleans is a quality team, but its strength is its offense while its defense is mediocre.

Kenji Bahar ($8,300) vs. Memphis

Bahar had one boom and one bust game, but he'll draw the best matchup possible this weekend against the Showboats. Memphis has allowed the most yards per game, most passing yards per game and most points per game this season. Quarterback is priced way up as a whole, so Bahar is a relative value as the cheapest outright starter available.

Running Back

T.J. Pledger ($8,500) vs. Memphis

All the same things about the matchup for the Gamblers apply for Pledger as well. He is the clear lead back for the team and has managed to overcome a poor and inefficient offense to score 19.1 and 20 DK points in the team's two games this season. He's bound to provide an empty stat line at some point due to team context, but he has the dream matchup this weekend. As the sixth-most expensive player at the position, he's relatively reasonably priced given his locked-in workload.

Wes Hills ($6,500) at Birmingham

Hills was a breakout star in Week 2 after being inactive Week 1. There's some risk in playing him given that relatively uncertain role and the fact that he'll still be competing with Anthony Jones for touches. However, with pricing so tight, there's additional value in getting skill-position players with a high ceiling at a cheap price. Hills fits that criterion very well.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Sage Surratt ($7,100) at Birmingham

Surratt is among several talented players in the Breakers' pass-catching corps, but he has seemingly emerged as McLeod Bethel-Thompson's favorite option by racking up 20 combined targets in the first two games. He's turned that into a league-high 206 yards. Birmingham isn't a defense to target, which makes it risky to invest heavily in New Orleans skill players. On the other hand, that risk is offset by the fact that Surratt is not priced appropriately for the elite production he's provided.

Devin Gray ($8,700) vs. Pittsburgh

For those willing to pay a premium at wide receiver, Gray is the player I'd target. He has one of the league's better quarterbacks in Case Cookus throwing him passes and has earned nine targets in each of the team's first two games, illustrating that he has a consistent role in the offense. Corey Coleman ($8,600) has the potential to steal targets, but he turned 13 targets into only 59 yards in Week 2. Gray has been far more efficient while averaging 8.0 yards per target. A matchup against the Maulers is slightly above average, so there's no reason to shy away.

Cameron Echols-Luper ($6,400) at Michigan

Echols-Luper is a potential value at the position. He's not particularly likely to be a slate-breaker, but he has 14 targets early on and has a secure role in the Generals' offense. While also not the most explosive player, he's put together long gains of 25 and 17 yards, so he does have some explosiveness. New Jersey has been a run-heavy team, but the matchup against Michigan has some sneaky shootout potential.

Defense/Special Teams

Philadelphia Stars ($3,900) vs. Pittsburgh

The Stars' defense admittedly has been uninspiring, as they've failed to record a sack or an interception. I'll bank on the matchup against the Maulers to cure all. Pittsburgh has scored only 18 total points this season and ranks second to last in rushing yards and last in passing yards. This is another easy area to get some salary savings at a position with high variance.

