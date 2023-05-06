DraftKings USFL: Week 4 Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

We're quickly progressing through the USFL season, as Week 4 kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT. The New Orleans Breakers are the league's lone undefeated team, though the Birmingham Stallions are 2-1, paired with a league-lead +43 point differential. The marquee matchup comes Sunday afternoon when the Breakers take on the New Jersey Generals — the current leaders of the North Division. Otherwise, we're set for what appear to be several mismatches on paper, though the Houston Gamblers vs. Philadelphia Stars game stands out as one with the potential for a lot of offense.

Quarterback

Case Cookus ($11,000) vs. Houston Gamblers

There's a case to be made for Cookus nearly every week as he is second in the league in passing yards and the Stars are a pass-heavy offense. He has only four passing touchdowns in the first three games of the season, and he's also thrown four picks, so there are certainly flaws to his profile. However, those concerns should be erased Saturday thanks to a matchup against a Gamblers' defense that has allowed the most passing yards and second-most points per game this season.

Kenji Bahar ($8,300) at Philadelphia Stars

We can look to the opposite side of the same game for a value quarterback option. After a dud in Week 1, Bahar has racked up 20.5 and 17.1 DK points in the last two weeks, respectively. Meanwhile, the Stars are a middling defense that has allowed at least 20 points to all three of their opponents this season.

Also Consider: Alex McCough ($11,400) at Pittsburgh Maulers

Running Back

Mark Thompson ($5,700) at Philadelphia Stars

Thompson got off to a slow start to the season, after being sidelined with an undisclosed injury. He's been back for two games, but he emerged with what appears to be his true role in Week 3 against the Memphis Showboats when he delivered 81 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Notably, he was also targeted five times (three catches) as a receiver. Last week, Wes Hills delivered the must-have performance in a similar price range, and Thompson should be a similar option this time around.

Wes Hills ($9,500) at New Jersey Generals

Hills won't sneak up on anybody at this point and is also priced all the way up after posting 36.7 and 44.7 DK points the last two weeks. With that type of upside it's hard to ignore him, particularly because it can be difficult to find consistent point scorers in the USFL contests. At the same time, there is a decent case against Hills, as the Generals have been the best defense in the league from a points-allowed perspective, though they're middle of the road against the run. Paying up this far in a mediocre matchup isn't ideal, so this is a key decision point of the slate.

Also Consider: Garrett Groshek ($3,300) vs. Birmingham Stallions

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Justin Hall ($5,300) at Philadelphia Stars

The case for Hall is quite straightforward. He's fifth in the league in targets, fourth in receptions and second in yards. That's translated 34 and 27 DK points across the last two weeks, yet his price remains extremely modest. The final bonus is that stacking him with Bahar is very cheap and allows a lot of spots to pay up throughout the rest of the roster.

Davion Davis ($4,600) at Pittsburgh Maulers

It's a sound strategy to get some exposure to the Birmingham Stallions, the top passing offense in the league. Alex McGough is the highest-priced quarterback on the slate, but his pass catchers are relatively cheap. Davis in particular is a high-ceiling option without the requisite price. He's a volatile option as he's reliant on popping big plays on lower volume — presumably the reason for his depressed price. For those looking for more stability, Jace Sternberger ($7,900) has more locked-in opportunity but lacks the explosiveness of Davis.

Corey Coleman ($8,900) vs. Houston Gamblers

We've discussed this matchup and game throughout the article, but Coleman is a good option to pay up for. Coleman isn't the obvious top target in the offense, but the Stars attempt passes at a very high rate, which creates more looks for pass catchers as compared to other teams. He specifically has to compete with Devin Gray ($9,200) for targets, but Coleman has out-paced him in targets, receptions and yards.

Defense/Special Teams

Birmingham Stallions ($4,400) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

The Maulers' 1-2 record is primarily a function of their dysfunctional offense, so they're a team to target with defenses. That didn't work out particularly well in Week 3 with the Stars, but we'll try again in Week 4. The Stallions are the biggest favorites of the weekend (-8) in the game with the lowest point total, a good combination for their defense to deliver.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.