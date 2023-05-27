DraftKings USFL: Week 7 Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

We're nearing the final third of the USFL regular season and no team has separated itself from the pack. The Birmingham Stallions have by far the best point differential, though, and are 4-2. They'll take on the New Orleans Breakers in what will be the game of the week and one important step in differentiating the top contenders for the South Division title. While an inferior matchup, the Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers will also square off with potential control of the North Division on the line.

Quarterback

Alex McGough ($12,100) at New Orleans

McGough is the most projectable quarterback in the USFL, as he's topped 20 DK points in three of six games and has no fewer than 17.2 DK points in any game. He's also thrown multiple touchdowns in four of six weeks. The Breakers are a mediocre pass defense, though McGough's production has not been dependent on matchup.

Cole Kelley ($9,000) vs. Houston

Kelley has been the opposite of McGough with a wide range of outcomes. The good news is that his point totals have been heavily linked to volume, as he's averaged nearly 20 DK points per game in the two games in which he's surpassed 30 pass attempts. In contrast, he's averaged 16.1 DK points in the two games with less than 30 pass attempts. The Gamblers are the most prolific scoring offense in the USFL, making it a good bet that Kelley will have hefty passing volume this week as the Showboats hope to keep pace.

Running Back

Wes Hills ($12,500) vs. Birmingham

For those who want to pay up for at least one running back spot, the choice comes down to Hills and Mark Thompson. Hills started the season hot but has had consecutive games of only 15.4 DK points, a low mark considering his price. This could be the week for Hills to get back on track, however, as Birmingham has allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season.

Darius Victor ($8,000) vs. Michigan

As was just alluded to, the running back position is thin. Victor has had a consistent role in the Generals' offense, earning at least nine rushing attempts in each of the last five games. His production with that work has wavered, and he's failed to surpass 6.7 DK points in any of his last three matchups. However, Victor's price has now dropped for the fourth consecutive week, so he's priced at a point to buy and also has a positive matchup against a vulnerable Michigan run defense.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Isiah Hennie ($8,000) vs. Philadelphia

Wide receiver has been difficult to project and the position has been littered with inconsistency. That's frustrating, but it also makes it the position easiest and most optimal to pay down. Hennie is the obvious top option using that method and based on recent production. He's commanded at least seven targets in four of his last five games and has also gotten opportunity as a rusher. Given the poor quality of quarterback play, any receiver can bust in a given week, but Hennie has the safest projectable volume relative to price of any player.

Trey Quinn ($5,100) at New Jersey

Quinn's price took a $1,500 jump from Week 6, but that comes after he put up 20.8 DK points against Birmingham and after he's topped 17 points in two of his last four games. Although most of his catches come close to the line of scrimmage, Quinn is still a boom-bust option as he's been held to less than 40 receiving yards in four games this season. For now, his price still reflects that volatility, though this may be the last week to roster him at a discounted price.

Justin Hall ($8,000) at Memphis

For those who want to pay up at wide receiver, the two options that have combined at least some consistency and a ceiling are Hall and Corey Coleman ($9,300). Hall comes at a cheaper price, plays in the better offense and has less target competition, making him the preferred option. After posting explosive scores of 34 and 27 DK points in Weeks 2 and 3, Hall's production has dipped, but he's stabilized his role in the Gamblers' offense with 12 catches on 16 targets across the last two games.

Defense/Special Teams

Philadelphia Stars ($3,900) at Pittsburgh

The Maulers have scored by far the fewest points in the USFL and the Stars' defense has quietly emerged as a strong defensive option across the last several weeks. Specifically, they've forced six total turnovers and two sacks across the last two games, so they have shown the ability to take advantage of this positive matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.