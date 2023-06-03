DraftKings USFL: Week 8 Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

We're into the final third of the USFL regular season, and suddenly some teams that got off to very slow starts are placing themselves in the playoff picture. The Philadelphia Stars have won three straight games and now sit at 4-3 and in first place in the North Division. In the South, the Memphis Showboats have gone from 0-3 to 4-3 and now sit in second place in the division.

As for the matchups this week, the Michigan Panthers and New Orleans Breakers figures to be a compelling matchup as both teams seek to maintain their chances to reach the postseason. Meanwhile, Philadelphia will have to risk their win streak against the Birmingham Stallions, the only team with five wins in the league. With some of that background in mind, let's jump into some of the best plays of the weekend.

Quarterback

Troy Williams ($9,100) vs. Houston

Williams is always on the radar because of his rushing upside. He's topped 40 rushing yards in four of his last five games, giving him a solid floor. He needs that extra boost due to his inconsistency as a passer, so Williams isn't the safest bet for cash games. On the other hand, the price is right to take a bet on him in tournament contests, particularly based on a matchup against the Gamblers — who have given up the most passing yards per game in the league.

Kyle Lauletta ($8,000) vs. Memphis

Lauletta has been a part-time player, though he took over a full-time role when De'Andre Johnson suffered a head injury in Week 7. It's unclear whether Johnson will be back for Sunday's matchup against Memphis, but if not, Lauletta will be a strong value as the cheapest starting quarterback available.

Running Back

Matt Colburn II ($7,300) at Birmingham

Colburn has had an inconsistent season from a results perspective, but he's had a consistent role for the last three weeks by tallying 15, 13 and 20 carries. Birmingham is among the best teams in the league, but that's based on its offense as the Stallions have allowed both the second-most passing and rushing yards per game. Colburn also has some involvement in the passing game, tallying multiple receptions in every game this season.

C.J. Marable ($7,700) vs. Philadelphia

Marable is priced roughly appropriately as the fourth-most expensive running back on the board based on statistical totals for the season. However, he's a value from the perspective that Wes Hills ($13,100) is $5,400 more expensive and Mark Thompson $5,100 more expensive. As for Marable himself, he's scored double-digit DK points in four of his last five games.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Corey Coleman ($9,000) at Birmingham

Coleman has solidified himself as one of the better playmakers in the league, reaching double-digit DK points in all but two games this season. He originally did that on high volume, but more recently has done it with efficiency and big plays. Assuming Jordan Suell sits out, the Stars receiving corps has been thinned out, leaving Coleman with a clearer path to volume. Finally, the matchup has the chance to be a shootout as the Stallions have a potent offense but also a subpar defense.

Trey Quinn ($6,000) at New Orleans

Quinn remains on the list for the third consecutive week, but his price hasn't risen fast enough. Across the last three games, he's combined to record 24 targets, 15 receptions and 209 yards. He's emerged as a reliable target for Josh Love and his production has been consistent. Quinn is a great way to save space in the budget.

Johnnie Dixon ($5,400) vs. Michigan

Dixon was sidelined with a quad injury for Weeks 5 and 6, but he's been productive in two games since he's returned. His performance in Week 7 was particularly notable as he racked up 12 targets and 97 yards to record 15.7 DK points. The Breakers offense has been trending down and there are a number of potential producers among the receiving corps, so there is some risk. However, for the price, Dixon should remain on the radar.

Defense/Special Teams

Memphis Showboats ($4,400) at New Jersey

Memphis leads the league in both sacks and interceptions, the two primary methods for defenses to score points. They're priced as the second-most expensive defense, but the Generals are among the worst offensive teams in the league.

