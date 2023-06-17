USFL: DraftKings Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

Williams' price point appears expensive on the surface, but the cheapest starting quarterback available is $8,000 and he's exactly in the middle of all starters. As was discussed last week, his inconsistencies as a passer make him a somewhat risky play, but he has scored a rushing touchdown or topped 40 rushing yards in five of six games since taking over as Pittsburgh's full-time starter. He has the second-highest ceiling at the position after McGough as a result.

It's difficult to justify paying the price tag for McGough given his position, but there's a reason he's priced that way as the player with the safest floor and the highest ceiling at quarterback. His lowest DK output of the season is 17.2 and he's topped 20 DK points in four of eight starts. The Gamblers have turned things around from around from a record perspective, but they've still allowed the second-most points in the league and are one of two teams to have allowed an average of over 200 passing yards per game.

We're coming down the stretch of the USFL regular season, as only two weeks remain before the playoffs. Both the North and South Divisions have compelling races, though for different reasons. The North is filled with mediocrity, as the Philadelphia Stars claim the division lead with only a 4-4 record. Meanwhile, in the South, no team is worse than 5-3 and all four teams have a positive point differential. With all intra-division matchups, this weekend's slate of games should be particularly compelling.

Quarterback

Alex McGough - at Houston ($12,500)

Troy Williams - vs. Michigan ($9,400)

Williams' price point appears expensive on the surface, but the cheapest starting quarterback available is $8,000 and he's exactly in the middle of all starters. As was discussed last week, his inconsistencies as a passer make him a somewhat risky play, but he has scored a rushing touchdown or topped 40 rushing yards in five of six games since taking over as Pittsburgh's full-time starter. He has the second-highest ceiling at the position after McGough as a result.

Running Back

Dexter Williams – at New Jersey ($4,500)

Williams is the free square of the week. He's the only healthy running back currently on the Stars' roster, and while the team could sign another back, he'll almost certainly carry a heavy workload. The Generals are a fairly tough run defense, but there's still no beating the value that Williams presents.

Darius Victor – vs. Philadelphia ($7,800)

Backs on both sides of this game offer strong upside for their price, even if Victor can't quite match that of Williams. Victor's had a limited workload as a rusher, tallying only 17 combined rushing attempts between his last two games. However, he's also had 12 targets and 10 receptions in that span, helping him rack up 18.1 and 18.5 DK points. Victor is a good bet to produce in one form or another and the Stars have the worst rushing defense in the league by a significant margin to help his case.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Isiah Hennie – vs. Michigan ($8,700)

Hennie has quietly become one of the most productive receivers in the USFL. He's posted double-digit DK points in five consecutive games, primarily on the basis of big plays rather than target volume. That introduces some risk, but he's not priced among the elite of the elite at the position. Stacking Hennie and Williams shouldn't be hard on the budget, which is another positive.

Jace Sternberger – at Houston ($8,100)

We've already covered that Houston is a vulnerable pass defense, so it makes sense to roster pieces of their passing offense. A stack will be harder to pull off due to the cost of McGough and his top pass catchers, but there are multiple options. Sternberger is the more consistent of the two thanks to his touchdowns. There is obviously significant variance with finding the end zone, though he's been a favorite target of McGough in the scoring area this season. Davion Davis ($9,400) would be another option, though his results have fluctuated much more than Sternberger's.

Johnnie Dixon – at Memphis ($8,000)

New Orleans' offense has slowed as the season has progressed, though that hasn't been the case for Dixon. He's racked up 24 targets across the last two weeks combined and has averaged 9.7 yards per target. That type of efficiency won't continue, though he's in a good spot against a Memphis pass defense that has given up yards even with the team on a good run overall.

Defense/Special Teams

Memphis Showboats – vs. New Orleans ($4,100)

Memphis gives up a decent number of yards, but they are among the league leaders in interceptions, sacks and fumbles forced. That's exactly what we should be looking for in defensive units. To make matters even better, the Breakers lead the league in giveaways by surrendering eight interceptions and six fumbles.