USFL: Week 10 DraftKings Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

We're to the final week of the regular season and only one of four playoff teams is locked in. The Birmingham Stallions will represent the South Division, though they'll need a win over Memphis or a New Orleans loss to Houston to clinch the division crown. All four teams in the South are still alive for the playoffs, so with a New Orleans loss, the second spot would come down to tiebreakers.

The much less impressive North Division has no locked-in teams. The Philadelphia Stars are in with a win over Michigan, and in turn the Panthers would be eliminated with a loss. Meanwhile, the Generals and Maulers are likely to be in a win-and-in scenario.

It will be a dramatic weekend, hopefully, full of good football.

Quarterback

Case Cookus - $9,800 at Michigan

Cookus went through a lull in production for much of the middle of the season, but not coincidentally has picked things up as the Stars have. More to the point, he's been the force behind their resurgence. He's reached at least 19.2 DK points in his last three games and has thrown multiple touchdowns in each. The Panthers have allowed the fewest passing yards per game this season, though it's a very narrow range so that isn't as detrimental as it sounds.

De'Andre Johnson - $8,200 vs. Pittsburgh

Johnson has taken over as the value selection at the position as a dual threat thanks to the rising price and inconsistencies of Troy Williams. Johnson is no lock for good production, but he has at least 20 rushing yards in five of his seven games this season — providing something of a floor to his scoring. He could hit his ceiling with a strong passing performance, but we shouldn't count on that. Even so, his price makes him worth considering.

Running Back

C.J. Marable- $9,300 at Memphis

Since ZaQuandre White went down, Marable has seen double-digit carries and multiple targets in four consecutive games. He's emerged as a consistent contributor, recording double-digit DK points in five consecutive games and now heads into a neutral matchup. That makes him particularly valuable in comparison to the likes of Mark Thompson ($13,000) and Wes Hills ($12,900).

Juwan Washington - $4,700 vs. Birmingham

Washington looks to be the free square of the week. He appears to have taken over the primary back role in Memphis from Kerrith Whyte, though his price has yet to react. His performance wasn't spectacular (74 total yards and six receptions) in Week 9, but a repeat would prove to be plenty at his price point.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Corey Coleman - $9,500 at Michigan

It only makes sense that the Stars' best wide receiver has surged alongside their quarterback. Coleman also has a pretty clear case to being the best receiver in the league, leading the USFL in targets, receptions and yards. He's the most expensive receiver on DK after posting at least 17.5 DK points in each of his last three games and more than 20 DK points in each of his last two matchups.

Darrell Stewart - $3,700 vs. Pittsburgh

It can be a bit risky to dig for deep value at receiver because the range of outcomes is particularly wide. That's true in the case of Stewart, who has played only the last two games of the season. He's made his mark quickly, combining to command eight targets while racking up 128 yards. The majority of that damage came in Week 9 on a deep ball. There's basically no floor, but there's significant potential at a price point that doesn't often offer good outcomes.

Derrick Dillon - $6,100 vs. Birmingham

Dillon splits the difference on price and offers a relatively narrow range of production. He's had 10-16 DK points in three of his last four games. Those aren't contest-winning performances, but he's proven to be something of a glue guy at a reasonable price.

Defense/Special Teams

New Jersey Generals - $3,700 vs. Pittsburgh

The Generals are a mediocre defense in terms of forcing turnovers and sacks, but they've had a couple spike weeks this season and have shown the ability to take advantage of good matchups. That should be the case in Week 10 as the Maulers have one of the least potent offenses in the league.

