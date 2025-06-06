Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 6

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, June 6

Rhyne Howard to Record 5+ Rebounds (-155) at Connecticut Sun

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Howard doesn't have an official rebound line on DraftKings for Friday's matchup, but her line on FanDuel is over 4.5 rebounds at -158. The same line can be found at slightly better odds on DraftKings, but at the odds listed, I mainly like it as an addition to a parlay, rather than a straight bet. Howard has recorded at least five rebounds in five consecutive appearances, including an eight-rebound performance against Connecticut on May 25. Those looking to bet Howard's rebound line as a straight bet can find Howard to record 6+ rebounds at +128 on FanDuel. She's logged at least six boards in four consecutive outings, so that's also a favorable line.

DiJonai Carrington Over 13.5 Points (-135) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Carrington has been a relatively steady presence for the Wings over the first few weeks of the season, but she's been especially productive while Paige Bueckers has been sidelined with a concussion. Over two appearances without Bueckers, Carrington has averaged 19.0 points per game while also averaging 18.0 field-goal attempts per game during that stretch. Carrington has recorded at least 15 points in four consecutive outings, including two appearances while playing alongside Bueckers. Bueckers will miss a third consecutive game Friday, so Carrington should remain heavily involved as a scorer. Like Howard's rebound line, those looking for more favorable odds with a slightly riskier line can bet Carrington to score 15+ points at -110 on DraftKings.