Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, June 19

Sabrina Ionescu over 19.5 points (-120) versus Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Ionescu has scored at least 23 points in three straight games, including two consecutive 34-point outings. She's also reached that mark in six of her last nine appearances.

Caitlin Clark 4+ made 3-pointers (-105) at Golden State Valkyries

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:05 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Since missing five games, Clark has connected on 11 of 20 3-pointers over two appearances. She's made at least four in four of her six games this season.

Monique Billings over 11.5 points (+100) versus Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:30 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: When I was preparing for my fantasy WNBA draft, I had Billings highlighted as a late-round sleeper based on a solid 11-game run she had in a starting role last season when she averaged 12.5 points and 9.3 rebounds. To my surprise, she wasn't able to secure a spot in the starting lineup for the expansion Valkyries and has been limited to 19 minutes per game. But now is her time to shine, as she slid into the starting lineup with four of Golden State's top contributors stepping away to play EuroBasket. In two games with 25 or more minutes, she is averaging 16 points and 9.5 rebounds. She will get the requisite minutes in this one and should be able to take advantage of the matchup against an Indiana squad that has struggled to contain bigs.