RotoWire's experts pick their best bets for Tuesday's WNBA games, including a favorable player prop for Angel Reese as the Chicago Sky take on the Minnesota Lynx.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, July 22

Angel Reese over 14.5 points (-125) at Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Reese missed the final game before the break due to a leg injury but returned to action during the All-Star Game. She was on an absolute tear before the absence, scoring at least 15 points in eight straight appearances (19.1 ppg). Reese totaled 41 points over the Sky's past two games against Minnesota and should have additional offensive responsibilities due to Ariel Atkins being sidelined.

Paige Bueckers 2+ threes (+185) at Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Bueckers has made multiple 3s in only five games this season, but it's simply been a matter of efficiency. She attempted at least four shots from beyond the arc in four of the final five games before the All-Star break and will likely have to get plenty of shots up from deep because Seattle's defense stymies opposing teams in the paint.

Jordin Canada 8+ assists (+105) at Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Canada dished out at least eight assists in four of Atlanta's final six games before the All-Star break and will have added playmaking responsibilities in Rhyne Howard's absence. The Aces are one of four teams giving up at least 21 assists per game to opposing teams.

Kelsey Plum 20+ points (+120) at Washington Mystics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The efficiency wasn't there, but Plum still scored at least 20 points in six of the final eight games before the break, which included a matchup against the Mystics.

1st Half Liberty -6.5 (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:15 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: Jonquel Jones is back! Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart get the headlines, but the numbers show that Jones is the glue of the elite defense and can be the top scorer when necessary, too. In seven games with Jones playing at least 20 minutes, New York is 7-0 and outscoring opponents by an average of 92.4 to 71.9. Indiana is the only team that put up a good fight in those seven games, losing 90-88, but that was entirely fueled by a big 3rd quarter run led by Caitlin Clark. New York had a 9-point halftime lead and sealed the win by outscoring Indy by 10 in the 4th quarter. The Fever won't have Clark available in this one.