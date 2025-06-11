Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, June 11

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, June 11

Dearica Hamby Over 7.5 Rebounds (-110) at Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook. 10:30 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Las Vegas is giving up a league-worst 37.1 rebounds to opposing teams per game, and I expect Hamby to have another big game against her former team in that department. Hamby tied her season high with 10 boards when these teams matched up May 30, a 96-81 win for the Aces.

Gabby Williams Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-102) vs. Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:05 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Storm have a daunting matchup Wednesday against the undefeated Lynx, but Williams enters the game on a hot streak, and she would have hit the over on this combo in four of her last five appearances. She had success in Minnesota on May 27 during the first meeting between the two teams this year, racking up 20 points, six assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes. Wednesday's matchup is expected to be competitive, and Williams should have plenty of involvement.