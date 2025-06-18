Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
WNBA Betting
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, June 18

Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, June 18

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
Published on June 18, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, June 18

Satou Sabally over 7.5 rebounds (-130) at Connecticut Sun 

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:15 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Sabally has at least eight rebounds in eight of 12 games this season. Connecticut is playing the second night of a back-to-back set and struggles on the boards -- one of four teams giving up at least 36 rebounds per game to opposing teams.  

Marina Mabrey over 2.5 made three-pointers (+105) versus Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Mabrey is coming off a season-low six points (0-6 3Pt) against the Fever on Tuesday, marking her third single-digit outing in 11 games. After a poor shooting night and losing the game, I expect a bounce-back performance for Mabrey in the second night of this back-to-back set. Following her two other single-digit scoring performances, Mabrey responded with 22-point (4-12 3Pt) and 34-point (5-12 3Pt) outings. 

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 17
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 17
Top WNBA DFS Picks and Game Previews for Tuesday, June 17
Top WNBA DFS Picks and Game Previews for Tuesday, June 17
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 15
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 15
Top WNBA DFS Picks and Strategies for Saturday, June 14
Top WNBA DFS Picks and Strategies for Saturday, June 14
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 13
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 13
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, June 11
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, June 11