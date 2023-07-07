WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, July 7

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top Bets

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings: Over 175 (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Mitchell Hansen: Las Vegas and Dallas are meeting for the second straight game over the course of three days after facing off Wednesday in Las Vegas. In that first matchup, the Wings held a lead for most of the game until the Aces came back in the fourth quarter to grab the win, putting a bow on a back-and-forth contest. On Friday, it's likely that we see another entertaining battle between the two teams in Texas, but Las Vegas should be able to put together more of a complete game to return to the high-powered offensive team that we've seen all year. When it comes to the best bet for the game, take a look at the over/under of 175 and hammer the over. Las Vegas has the top-ranked offense and Dallas ranks fifth in the WNBA, setting the stage for an offensive showcase which should set the stage for the total going over 175 points.

Minnesota Lynx -5 (-110) vs. Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Mitchell Hansen: Friday's showdown between the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury includes a tale of two different teams at the moment, with the Lynx having won four straight. They're 7-3 over their last 10 games, while Phoenix has lost two in a row and is 2-8 over its last 10 contests. The Lynx are playing their best basketball of the season and are taking the floor at home, two factors that will separate Minnesota from a struggling Phoenix squad that is 1-7 on the road and without Diana Taurasi in the game. Minnesota should be able to win this game with relative ease, so go with the Lynx covering the five-point spread set and bet on them winning by more than that margin.

Aliyah Boston Over 14.5 points (-104) vs. Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: After totaling just 10 points over her previous two games, Boston bounced back with a huge 22-point performance Wednesday. The rookie has scored at least 15 points in 10 of her 17 appearances and is averaging 15.0 points on 63/50/80 shooting splits. In her only game against Washington, Boston posted 23 points (11-14 FG), 14 rebounds and six assists. The Mystics won't have Shakira Austin (hip) available and could potentially be without Elena Delle Donne (ankle) and Natasha Cloud (ankle) as well, so Boston should feast on a depleted frontcourt.

Cheyenne Parker Under 15.5 Points (+105) at Chicago Sky

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Parker had some encouraging scoring performances in June but has cooled off recently. Over her last three appearances, she's averaged just 9.3 points in 23.3 minutes per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor. The Sky have an effective frontcourt defense led by Elizabeth Williams and Alanna Smith that makes life difficult for opposing forwards, so Parker could struggle to reach 16 points. She was held to 10 points during Atlanta's first meeting with the Sky this year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see another lackluster scoring performance Friday.

