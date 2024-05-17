WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, May 17

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Friday, May 17

The WNBA has a multi-game slate for the third time in four nights to begin the season, featuring what could be a lopsided performance between the Sun and Mystics, along with a rematch of the game between the Storm and Lynx in which Minnesota pulled off a road upset Tuesday. There are plenty of game lines and player props to consider for the two-game slate to kick off the weekend.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite bets of the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on Friday's games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

Best Bets for Friday, May 17

DiJonai Carrington Over 12.5 Points (-118) vs. Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Carrington had a prominent role during Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against the Fever, tallying 16 points in 31 minutes while shooting 40 percent from the floor. The 26-year-old has been an efficient shooter over the past few seasons, and it appears as though she'll have enough of a role in 2024 to generate solid scoring totals. The Mystics allowed the third-most points to opposing guards in their regular-season opener, so Carrington has plenty of scoring potential.

Brittney Sykes Under 5.5 Assists (-108) at Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:35 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Sykes posted seven assists during Tuesday's loss to the Liberty and approached a triple-double. Although I expect her to maintain an elevated role in 2024, she isn't generally reliable in the assists column. She finished under six assists in 33 of her 40 appearances last year, and the Sun have tied for the fewest assists allowed to opposing guards of any team to begin the season. I'm expecting to see Sykes have more trouble as a passer Friday.

Alyssa Thomas Over 8.5 Rebounds (-138) vs. Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Thomas is one of the best rebounders in the league, and the odds for the over reflect that. While I don't know if the value is there for a straight bet, this could make a nice addition to a parlay for Friday's slate. Thomas recorded 10 rebounds against the Fever on Tuesday, and she tallied at least nine boards in 27 of her appearances last year, including in all four of her appearances against the Mystics, who had Elena Delle Donne in each of those games. Especially if Shakira Austin remains on a minutes restriction, I think Thomas will have ample success on the boards. Those looking to bet on Thomas over 8.5 rebounds can use a FanDuel promo code.

DeWanna Bonner Over 5.5 Rebounds (-118) vs. Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:50 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: I had success with the rebound lines for both Thomas and Bonner on Opening Night, so I'll revisit it Friday, even though Bonner's line rose from 4.5 rebounds to 5.5. Bonner also had plenty of success on the boards last year, averaging 5.6 rebounds while securing at least six in 26 of her appearances. She averaged just 3.3 rebounds in four outings against the Mystics, but the team doesn't have Delle Donne this year, so I expect Bonner to be more productive Friday.

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun Under 157.5 Points (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:15 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Mystics held the Liberty, who just scored 102 on the Fever, to 85 points during the regular-season opener, while the Sun limited the Fever to 71 in their first contest. Washington and Connecticut finished in the top five in points allowed per game last year and should be at the top of that category again in 2024, as they both have talented individual defenders and play at a slower pace.

Diamond Miller Under 12.5 Points + Rebounds (-128) vs. Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:25 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Miller underwent knee surgery during the offseason, and she appeared to have her playing time monitored during Tuesday's Opening Night matchup, as she was limited to two points and three rebounds in 13 minutes. Even if her playing time increases during Friday's rematch, Miller had inconsistent production as a rookie and finished below this combo line in 16 of her 32 appearances. I think she has trouble reaching the mark Friday, especially if the Storm look more effective.

Minnesota Lynx +2 (-110) vs. Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:20 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Lynx beat the Storm by 13 in Seattle on Tuesday, so I'm shocked to see Minnesota as underdogs at home just a few days later. Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith struggled mightily in the regular-season opener, and while they may bounce back with massive games, I think it'll take Seattle's new-look group a few weeks to mesh. Those looking to bet on the Lynx +2 against Seattle can use a DraftKings promo code.

Jewell Loyd over 3.5 Rebounds (-138) at Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:00 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Loyd surprisingly went for 10 boards in the Opening Night blowout loss to the Lynx. I don't expect her to do that again, given her 5-foot-10 frame, but she averaged a respectable 4.7 boards last year. I at least want to see how this plays out in the second game of the season in what should be a more competitive matchup.