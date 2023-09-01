WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, September 1

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top Bets

Satou Sabally Under 8.5 Rebounds (-120) at Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: There are a few factors at play with Sabally's rebound line for Friday's matchup. She's missed the last two games with an ankle injury, so it's possible she's somewhat limited during her first game back in action, assuming she sheds her probable designation. However, the Wings will also be without Natasha Howard due to the league's health and safety protocols. Sabally was held under nine rebounds in each of her seven appearances before her absence, so I'm inclined to think that she'll struggle to go over 8.5 on Friday, even with Howard sidelined.

Jonquel Jones Over 10.5 points (-113) vs. Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:15 p.m. CT

Michael Gillow: With Sabrina Ionescu seeming likely to sit out Friday's contest with a calf injury, the Liberty will have to look to their other stars for increased offensive output. Outside of Breanna Stewart, Jones should be next in line to see that enhanced workload. The 29-year-old center has scored 12 and 13 points in each of the two previous games Ionescu has missed this season.

Kayla McBride First to Score (+700) vs. Atlanta Dream

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: McBride has failed to score in double figures in back-to-back games after topping 20 points in three of her previous four matchups. I expect Minnesota to get its star guard back in a rhythm early during a matchup with major playoff implications, so I like taking a swing here with an appealing payout. For bettors looking to play it safe, I also like taking the over on McBride's point total, which currently stands at 12.5 (-156).

