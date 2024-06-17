WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, June 17

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Monday, June 17

The WNBA features just one matchup Monday night, with the Wings and Lynx preparing to face off in Minnesota. Dallas will be shorthanded after Arike Ogunbowale suffered an Achilles injury during the team's morning shootaround, which makes the Lynx heavy favorites at home.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Monday, June 17

Teaira McCowan Over 23.5 Points + Rebounds (-112) at Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook - 2:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: With Arike Ogunbowale sidelined during Monday's matchup, the Wings will need other players to shoulder the load, and McCowan is one of the most talented healthy players on the team. She's been on a roll in recent matchups, averaging 18.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game over her last three appearances while posting the over on this combo in each outing. She was limited to eight points and six rebounds during the first meeting between these two teams in a June 2 matchup, but I expect more involvement Monday.

Napheesa Collier Under 35.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-135) vs. Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:50 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Wings will be without Arike Ogunbowale due to Achilles soreness and have fallen to 14-point underdogs. Collier should still put up solid numbers, but I expect this one to be a blowout, so the MVP candidate may not see enough floor time to exceed this threshold.