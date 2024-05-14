WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Opening Night

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Opening Night

The 2024 WNBA regular season is finally here, and it's expected to be a historic year in terms of attendance and viewership. The 28th season tips off with four games on Tuesday's slate, including Caitlin Clark making her professional debut in Connecticut and the back-to-back champion Aces squaring off against a revamped Mercury roster.

RotoWire's experts offer their best bets for the Opening Night slate.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on Opening Night games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

Best Bets for Opening Night

Shakira Austin Under 17.5 Points + Rebounds (-106) vs. New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:40 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: It's encouraging that Austin will be available for the start of the regular season after she missed most of the 2023 campaign due to a hip issue that required offseason surgery. However, she played just 22 total minutes over the Mystics' two preseason games and will face an undisclosed minutes limit on Opening Night. Even if her playing time increases slightly compared to her preseason marks, I still think she has trouble reaching 17.5 points and rebounds combined, especially against a strong Liberty frontcourt.

DeWanna Bonner Over 4.5 Rebounds (-115) vs. Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:20 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sun will have Brionna Jones back in action to begin the season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see her face a minutes restriction. Bonner secured at least five rebounds in 32 of her 40 appearances last year, and even though the Fever have Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith, I like Bonner's chances of topping 4.5 boards in what could be one of the more competitive matchups of the night.

Alyssa Thomas Over 15.5 Rebounds + Assists (+100) vs. Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:20 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Moving over to Bonner's fiancee, Thomas was among the most dominant players in the WNBA last year, recording a record-setting seven triple-doubles. Her rebound and assist marks could fluctuate slightly from game to game, but as a combo with these odds, I don't think Thomas should have much trouble reaching the mark on Opening Night, especially if Brionna Jones faces a minutes restriction.

Caitlin Clark Over 3.5 Made Threes (-136) at Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:35 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark attempted 22 three-pointers over two preseason games, and I don't expect that number to drop now that the games actually matter. If the rookie gets 11 three-pointers up in the season opener, she'd need to shoot 36 percent from three to hit this over. Across four seasons at Iowa, Clark shot 38 percent from three on 10.4 attempts per game. Those looking to bet on Clark's three-point total can use a FanDuel promo code.

Indiana Fever +7 (-114) at Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:40 a.m. CT

Zack Osell: It's no secret that the Fever struggled a season ago, finishing dead last in the Eastern Conference at 13-27. However, Caitlin Clark has breathed new life into this team, and I have a feeling that Clark and Aliyah Boston are going to mesh right from the get-go. I can't imagine a scenario in which this Indiana squad doesn't keep it close in front of a full house on Opening Night.

Natasha Cloud Over 3.5 Rebounds (-125) at Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Cloud isn't the strongest scorer for a backcourt player, but her new team should allow her to focus more on her secondary abilities since players like Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper should be the go-to options for scoring. The Aces are one of the best teams in the league this year but will be without Chelsea Gray on Opening Night. The Mercury will also be playing without Brittney Griner on Tuesday, which increases Cloud's potential for rebounds. Those looking to bet on Cloud over 3.5 rebounds can use a DraftKings promo code.

Seattle Storm -7.5 (-108) vs. Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:02 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Seattle made big offseason splashes by adding Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith, vaulting them to fourth in the WNBA title odds (+1400). The Lynx are arguably two tiers below the Storm, tied for seventh in title odds (+5000). That's enough for me to lean on Seattle on Opening Night with the team at home.