WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Sunday, July 9

Top Bets

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun: Over 158.5 (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:00 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Mystics and Sun have had two of the better defenses in the league this season, but their offenses have also been clicking recently. Washington has averaged 90.8 minutes per game over the past five matchups, while Connecticut has averaged 88.6 points per game during that time. Sunday's matchup is expected to be a close game, so it'll be a solid opportunity for both teams to continue their recent scoring surges and hit the over.

Natasha Howard Over 7.5 Rebounds (-125) at Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:00 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Howard has had a few ups and downs over the first half of the season, but she's been on a tear recently with three double-doubles over her past four appearances. The Fever allow the fewest rebounds per game to opposing forwards of any team in the WNBA, but Howard is coming off back-to-back performances with double-digit rebounds against the Aces, who are also a solid rebounding team. Howard's line feels slightly low, and I think she's positioned to reach at least eight boards.

Sophie Cunningham Under 13.5 Points (-128) at Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 9:00 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Cunningham has missed two of the past five games due to injury, and she's had a somewhat limited impact when on the court. She's averaged just 6.3 points per game over her past four appearances, and even though some of those outings were shortened due to her ailments, she averaged 10.0 points per game over the past two matchups, both games in which she played a normal allotment of minutes. With Diana Taurasi returning to action Sunday, it'll likely be difficult for Cunningham to have an uptick in scoring production.

Chelsea Gray Under 5.5 Assists (-105) at Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:00 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Gray has contributed in multiple areas over the first half of the WNBA season, but one area of inconsistency has been her assist marks. She's averaged 4.8 assists per game over her past five appearances and is facing a Lynx team that has been hot recently. It wouldn't be surprising to see Gray come close to the 5.5 assists mark, but her recent lack of production in the category leads me to lean toward the under.

Courtney Williams Over 5.5 Assists (-113) vs. Atlanta Dream

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:00 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Williams has been a bright spot for the Sky in recent matchups, and she's been dominant as a facilitator. She's tallied at least seven assists in three consecutive appearances, averaging 9.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per game. The 29-year-old struggled in several areas during Friday's meeting with the Dream, but it wouldn't be surprising to see her continue to rack up assists during Sunday's rematch.

