WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, June 15

Top Bets

Chicago Sky -1.5 vs. Indiana Fever (-105)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:30 p.m. CT

Mitchell Hansen: Thursday's game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will be closer than some may initially think, and the DraftKings oddsmakers agree with the tight spread set between the two squads. Chicago as 1.5-point favorites at home makes this game virtually a toss up in the eyes of the oddsmakers, and part of that might be due to the Sky having lost two in a row and the Fever coming off an upset win over Washington earlier this week, but also due to Sky star Kahleah Copper likely to miss the game with due to personal reasons. Even if the Sky are without Copper, they should still be able to get back on track at home, a space they are 2-2 in so far this year. Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith will do all they can do to push Indiana to another win, but expect Chicago to cover that 1.5-point spread and end its losing skid.

A'ja Wilson over 8.5 rebounds vs. Seattle Storm (-140)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Thursday's matchup between the Aces and Storm is expected to be the most lopsided on the slate, as the Aces are 19.5-point favorites at home. Las Vegas routed the Storm in the regular-season opener during a 41-point victory in Seattle, and Wilson wasn't a prolific scorer in that matchup. However, she hauled in 13 rebounds against Seattle and has also notched double-digit rebounds in three of the last four games. Even if the Aces pull ahead early Thursday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Wilson eclipse 8.5 rebounds.

Las Vegas Aces -10.0 first-half spread vs. Seattle Storm (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Nick Whalen: The full-game spread is sitting at 18.5, which is a borderline-preposterous number – before you recall the Aces beating Seattle by 41 on Opening Night less than a month ago. I don't think this game ends up being that lopsided, but Vegas is clearly the better team and should be able to jump out to a comfortable lead early at home. I'd rather bet this number – which is still massive, as far as first-half lines go – rather than worry about Las Vegas potentially letting its foot off the gas in the second half.

