WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, June 27

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Thursday, June 27

The WNBA regular season resumes Thursday with a four-game slate, including an afternoon matchup between the Wings and Lynx, followed by an intriguing matchup between the Aces and Sky in the evening.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Thursday, June 27

Natasha Howard Over 14.5 Points (-115) vs. Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:40 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: Howard has missed most of the season with a broken foot, but in the three games that she has been in the starting lineup, she has averaged 20 points per game. To put it simply, the offense runs through Arike Ogunbowale and Howard, and even if Howard has a rough shooting day, she should get enough volume to easily surpass this number.

DeWanna Bonner Under 17.5 Points (-125) at Washington Mystics

BetMGM, 10:40 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: Bonner hasn't topped this number since June 4. She hasn't been getting to the charity stripe as often as she was early in the season, and she has been ice cold from three-point range, barely topping 20 percent over the past five games. With other sportsbooks and pick 'em sites having this number as low as 15.5, I love the value that I'm getting at BetMGM.

Chennedy Carter Over 15.5 Points (-128) vs. Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:50 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Carter has been an integral part of Chicago's system early this season, and she's been rewarded with a starting role over her last three appearances. She's scored at least 18 points in each of those outings and has scored at least 16 points in four consecutive appearances. The Aces have allowed the third-most points to opposing guards this season, so Carter should have plenty of opportunities to maintain her recent hot streak at home Thursday.

Jewell Loyd Over 3.5 Assists (-166) vs. Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Loyd has been an inconsistent scorer in recent matchups, but she's been effective as a passer, tallying at least four assists in each of her last four appearances. The Fever have allowed the third-fewest assists per game to opposing guards this year, but Loyd logged six assists in each of her previous two meetings against Indiana this year. The odds for Loyd's assist line aren't stellar, but it could be a good leg to add to a parlay or something to use a profit boost on.