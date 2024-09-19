WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, September 19

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Thursday, September 19

The conclusion of the 2024 WNBA regular season is upon us, with three teams battling for the one remaining playoff spot, and a few teams still jostling for seeding. The Dream, Mystics and Dream have the most at stake Thursday, as all three teams remain in contention for the No. 8 seed. The WNBA doesn't generally have as much load management as its male counterpart, but several teams will rest key players, including the Lynx and Aces.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Thursday, September 19

Phoenix Mercury Moneyline vs. Seattle Storm (+106)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: With limited player props available on Thursday's slate, most of the options available involve overall game results. Both the Mercury and Storm are locked into their playoff positions, so their starters may not see excessive playing time. However, if the "If This is It" campaign by the Mercury is any indication, this could be Diana Taurasi's final regular-season home game of her career. I view Seattle as a more complete team than Phoenix, but I think the Mercury will be competing at a slightly higher level Thursday in an attempt to get a win for the 20-year veteran.

Atlanta Dream Moneyline at New York Liberty (+116)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Unlike some other teams around the WNBA, the Liberty haven't announced that any of their key players will rest during Thursday's regular-season finale. However, the spread has shifted in Atlanta's favor ahead of the game, and since the Dream need a win, I'm inclined to believe Atlanta will emerge with a playoff-clinching victory on the road. I consider most games on Thursday's slate to be toss-ups, but the narrative is working in Atlanta's favor in this game, and I like the odds for the moneyline.