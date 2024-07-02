WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, July 2

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, July 2

WNBA rolls on with a four-game slate Tuesday, including a Commissioner's Cup Championship rematch.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Tuesday, July 2

Ariel Atkins Under 14.5 Points (-115) at Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:45 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Atkins has averaged just 10.5 points over her last four games and scored nine points the last time these teams met.

Chennedy Carter Under 16.5 Points (-115) at Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:40 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Carter has averaged 18.5 points on 56.1 percent shooting over her last six games. However, I expect a drop in efficiency eventually, and that could come against a stout defender in Haley Jones. The last time Atlanta and Chicago faced each other, Carter scored a season-low four points in only 15 minutes.

Bridget Carleton Over 10.5 points (+100) at New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:40 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Carleton has scored at least 11 points in seven of her last 10 games, including a season-high 23 points during the Commissioner's Cup Championship on June 25.

Caitlin Clark Over 7.5 Assists (+120) at Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:40 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark has dished out at least seven assists in five of her last six games, averaging 9.0 dimes during that stretch. The rookie has also dished out at least 12 assists in two of her past three games.