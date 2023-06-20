WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, June 20

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Top Bets

Minnesota Lynx +6 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. CT

Mitchell Hansen: The Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks are squaring off for the third time in the last five games, with Minnesota winning the first two meetings of the season over Los Angeles. Even though the Lynx have owned this season series thus far, the Sparks still enter as six-point favorites at home, which is somewhat surprising. Both teams are dealing with injuries, notable Minnesota being without Diamond Miller (ankle), Aerial Powers (ankle) and Jessica Shepard (illness) and Los Angeles being without Lexie Brown (illness), Nia Clouden (knee) and Layshia Clarendon (foot). With all of that taken into account, this game should be a back-and-forth battle at Crypto.com Arena and will likely be decided within that six-point spread. Go with Minnesota covering the spread and perhaps even winning this game outright on the road.

You can bet the Lynx at -110 on DraftKings, one of our favorite sports betting sites.

Nneka Ogwumike Under 10.5 Rebounds vs. Minnesota Lynx (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Ogwumike has been a consistent threat to post double-doubles this season, but one opponent she's struggled against recently has been the Lynx, who Los Angeles has faced twice over the past four games. She averaged just 6.5 rebounds per game during those two matchups, and even if she performs slightly better during Tuesday's game, her line of 10.5 rebounds gives some wiggle room. Ogwumike posted a season-high 15 rebounds Sunday against Connecticut, but I still like her line Tuesday given her recent issues on the boards against the Lynx.

Cheyenne Parker Over 7.5 rebounds (-128) vs. Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook 11:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Parker has grabbed at least seven rebounds in seven of her 10 appearances, including an 11-board performance during Atlanta's first game against Dallas this season. The Wings give up 34.9 rebounds per game, right around the league average.

Napheesa Collier Over 6.5 rebounds (-132) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook 11:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Collier has averaged 9.0 rebounds over her past five games and has two double-doubles this season. The Sparks give up 34.5 rebounds per game, right around the league average.

New users looking to bet Collier over 6.5 rebounds can use a FanDuel Promo Code.

Alyssa Thomas Over 7.5 assists (-113) vs. Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook 11:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Thomas has averaged 9.1 dimes over her last eight appearances and has three games with double-digit assists during that stretch. Seattle gives up 20.7 assists per game, the third-worst mark in the WNBA.

For those playing fantasy WNBA, check out RotoWire's WNBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools such as our Current Fantasy WNBA Rankings and WNBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For some of our favorite sportsbook promo codes, check out the links below.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.