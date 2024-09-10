WNBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, September 10

WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, September 10

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
Published on September 10, 2024

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, September 10

Following Monday's off-day, the WNBA resumes with a three-game slate Tuesday. 

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Tuesday, September 10

Alyssa Thomas over 8.5 rebounds (-128) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Thomas has reached double-digit boards in back-to-back games, including a triple-double versus the Sparks on Sunday. The veteran has averaged 8.7 rebounds per game this season and grabbed 16 boards versus the Sparks on Aug. 20. 

Sabrina Ionescu over 2.5 made three-pointers (-182) at Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:25 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Ionescu is coming off a 1-for-9 performance from deep, but she made at least three triples in each of her previous four games. She's averaging 10.2 three-point attempts per game over her last 10 appearances and is shooting 33.2 percent from deep this season. Ionescu has eclipsed this mark in 19 of 33 appearances. 

Rhyne Howard to score 25+ points (+280) versus Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:20 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Howard is on absolute fire right now, scoring at least 30 points in three straight, including a season-high 36 during Sunday's overtime loss to the Fever. Atlanta will need Howard at her best if they hope to upset the Lynx. 

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, September 10
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, September 10
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, September 8
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, September 8
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, September 6
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, September 6
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, September 6
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, September 6
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, September 5
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, September 5
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, September 4
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, September 4