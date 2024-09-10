WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, September 10

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, September 10

Following Monday's off-day, the WNBA resumes with a three-game slate Tuesday.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Tuesday, September 10

Alyssa Thomas over 8.5 rebounds (-128) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Thomas has reached double-digit boards in back-to-back games, including a triple-double versus the Sparks on Sunday. The veteran has averaged 8.7 rebounds per game this season and grabbed 16 boards versus the Sparks on Aug. 20.

Sabrina Ionescu over 2.5 made three-pointers (-182) at Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:25 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Ionescu is coming off a 1-for-9 performance from deep, but she made at least three triples in each of her previous four games. She's averaging 10.2 three-point attempts per game over her last 10 appearances and is shooting 33.2 percent from deep this season. Ionescu has eclipsed this mark in 19 of 33 appearances.

Rhyne Howard to score 25+ points (+280) versus Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:20 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Howard is on absolute fire right now, scoring at least 30 points in three straight, including a season-high 36 during Sunday's overtime loss to the Fever. Atlanta will need Howard at her best if they hope to upset the Lynx.