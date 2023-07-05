WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, July 5

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top Bets

New York Liberty Moneyline and Under 166.5 Points (+105) vs. Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: While it can be difficult to find many eligible same-game parlays for WNBA action, FanDuel has a dedicated tab for Moneyline/Total Parlay under each game. The matchup between the Liberty and Mercury isn't expected to be particularly close, with New York entering the game as 15.5-point favorites, but those looking to bet the under can get slightly more favorable odds with this parlay. The Mercury have been one of the worst teams in the league this year, and while they've shown some promise in recent games under interim head coach Nikki Blue, it seems like it'll be difficult to put up a high scoring total against a team like the Liberty. New York has also been limited to 81 points in each of its last two matchups, so I feel comfortable betting the under Wednesday.

Aliyah Boston Under 14.5 Points (+100) at Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Boston is well on her way toward securing Rookie of the Year honors and was recently named the Rookie of the Month for June. Despite her achievement, the 21-year-old's scoring production has fallen off in recent matchups, and she's averaged just 5.0 points per game over her past two appearances. She was also held to 10 points against the Lynx earlier this season, even when she had more success on the scoreboard. While Minnesota will be playing without Jessica Shepard this time around, Boston's points line gives her some wiggle room, and it seems like it'll be difficult for her to reach 15 points.

Chelsea Gray Under 6.5 Assists (-120) vs. Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Gray has been a reliable scorer for the Aces this season, but she's been much more inconsistent in the assists column. The 30-year-old has been held to six or fewer assists in her past three appearances, and she hasn't needed an abundance of minutes this season since the Aces have consistently blown out opponents. Wednesday's matchup isn't expected to be particularly close, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Gray under 6.5 assists once again.

Cheyenne Parker Under 6.5 Rebounds (-115) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Sticking with the under on player props, Parker has seen her playing time decrease in recent matchups, and she hasn't been very reliable on the boards. The 30-year-old has been held to six or fewer boards in four of her past five appearances, averaging 5.0 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game. She was limited to five rebounds against the Sparks on Sunday, and it seems likely that she'll stay around that mark during Wednesday's rematch. DraftKings has a slightly higher line of 7.5 rebounds at -150, but I feel comfortable taking the more favorable odds for under 6.5 rebounds on FanDuel.

