WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, June 19

Top WNBA Bets for Wednesday, June 19

The WNBA features a three-game slate on Wednesday night. Caitlin Clark and the Fever are at home looking to stay hot against the Mystics, the top-seeded Lynx host the Dream and Chelsea Gray is expected to make her season debut against the Storm.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Wednesday, June 19

Ariel Atkins Over 15.5 Points (-110) at Indiana Fever

DraftKings - 2:38 PM CT

Kirien Sprecher: Atkins has surpassed this mark in three of the last four games, including a season-high 29 points last time out versus Chicago on Friday. The Fever give up the most points per game in the WNBA and have scored at a high clip lately, so Atkins should thrive in a fast-paced game against a bad defense.

Allisha Gray Over 3.5 Rebounds (-130) at Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings - 2:42 PM CT

Kirien Sprecher: Minnesota gives up the second-most rebounds per game (36.3), and Gray has surpassed this mark in five of her last seven games. Gray has always been a great rebounding guard, averaging 4.3 boards per game over her eight-year career.

Jewell Loyd Over 29.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-115) at Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:50 PM CT

Kirien Sprecher: Last time these teams met, Loyd posted 25 points, nine rebounds and two assists. The Aces give up the fourth-most points, sixth-most rebounds and third-most assists per game. I like Loyd to have another good game against Las Vegas while spoiling Chelsea Gray's season debut.

