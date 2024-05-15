WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, May 15

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Wednesday, May 15

After an exciting Opening Night, the remaining four teams take the court Wednesday night, including four of the top seven picks from this year's draft. Marina Mabrey is set to lead a rebuilding Sky team, while Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson -- both Top 4 selections in the 2024 WNBA Draft -- will make their WNBA debuts.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite bets from each game.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on Opening Night games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

Best Bets for Wednesday, May 15

Marina Mabrey Over 14.5 Points (-145) at Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Mabrey scored at least 15 points in 20 of her 39 appearances last year, but that was with Kahleah Copper alongside her to help shoulder some of the offensive load. Copper is now in Phoenix, which means that Mabrey will take on a leading role in the Sky backcourt in 2024. Mabrey should have plenty of shot volume in Tuesday's regular-season opener against her former team, and I expect that she'll have little trouble scoring at least 15 points.

Dana Evans Over 0.5 Made Threes (-220) at Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The odds for a straight bet on this player prop aren't stellar, but it can make a good addition to a parlay if you're looking for better overall odds. As mentioned with Mabrey, Copper is now gone, and her departure means that Evans is slated to take on a starting role. Evans came off the bench in all but one of her appearances last year but still made at least one three-pointer in 29 of 39 outings. With her role expected to grow in 2024, I'm expecting that she should see ample looks from long range.

Elizabeth Williams Over 5.5 Rebounds (+105) at Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Williams finished third on the Sky in rebounds last year with 5.8 per game. Alanna Smith (6.6) and Courtney Williams (6.0), who finished first and second, aren't on the team anymore, and Isabelle Harrison (knee) and Kamilla Cardoso (shoulder) won't be available. Angel Reese should gather up her fair share of rebounds, but Williams has a clear path to a bunch of minutes and will be planted under the room for most of those. Those looking to bet on Williams over 5.5 rebounds can use a DraftKings promo code.

Natasha Howard Over 7.5 Rebounds (-120) vs. Chicago Sky

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: As Kirien mentioned above, the Sky lost their top two rebounders from last year during the offseason, and while Elizabeth Williams and Angel Reese should pick up some of the slack, I expect Howard to thrive on the boards. The Wings will be playing without Satou Sabally over the first half of the season, so Howard should see an expanded role in the frontcourt. Howard was a solid rebounder last year, and I expect her to have success in the regular-season opener.

Teaira McCowan Over 9.5 Rebounds (-110) vs. Chicago Sky

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Nick Whalen: McCowan was one of the WNBA's best rebounders a year ago and should have a good opportunity to keep that rolling to begin this season against a Sky team that will likely struggle on the glass, as it did in 2023. Chicago is down both Isabelle Harrison and Kamilla Cardoso, so the Sky will have fairly limited options to throw at McCowan, who led the league in total rebound percentage (19.7%) and offensive rebound percentage (14.9%) last season. McCowan went over this number in 18 of 30 games a year ago.

Rickea Jackson Over 9.5 Points (-114) vs. Atlanta Dream

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:25 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: This line feels like value for multiple reasons. First off, it's up to 11.5 points (+100 to the over) on DraftKings. Second off, we (RotoWire) have Jackson -- the No. 4 pick in this year's draft -- projected to average 13.8 points per game. Not to mention, it helps that the rebuilding Sparks get their first game of the season at home against what is expected to be an average squad in the Dream. Those looking to bet on Jackson over 9.5 points can use a FanDuel promo code.

Cameron Brink Over 6.5 Rebounds (-146) vs. Atlanta Dream

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:30 p.m. CT

Zack Osell: Brink averaged 11.9 rebounds per game in her final season at Stanford, and her size should translate well in her first season of WNBA action. I'm not predicting a flawless rookie debut by any means. However, I expect her to settle in early by crashing the boards. This number is simply too low for my liking, give me Brink to grab at least seven rebounds tonight.