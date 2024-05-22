WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, May 22

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Wednesday, May 22

After an entertaining weekend of games, the WNBA is back with a rare Monday slate that features two games. Caitlin Clark and the Fever will have another tough early-season test against Alyssa Thomas and the Sun, while the Storm head to New York for the second half of a back-to-back set.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite bets of the night. Jason Shebilske has gone 17-for-22 (77.3%) on his picks, while Kirien Sprecher has gone 4-for-6 (66.7%). Alex Barutha is 1-for-4 (25%).

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks.

Best Bets for Wednesday, May 22

Jewell Loyd to Score More Points than Caitlin Clark (-150)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: There are several unknowns surrounding Wednesday's matchup, headlined by whether Nneka Ogwumike (ankle) will be able to return to the court, as well as the uncertainty of what role Nika Muhl could play in her WNBA debut. However, Loyd has seen plenty of shot volume this season regardless of Ogwumike's availability, averaging 19.0 field-goal attempts per game. Loyd has shot just 23.7 percent from the floor but has still scored at least 20 points on two occasions. Clark is much more dependent on her three-point shot, while Loyd has averaged 16.8 points despite going just 3-for-19 from beyond the arc. If Loyd's efficiency improves Wednesday, I don't think she'll have much trouble outscoring Clark.

Caitlin Clark Over 3.5 Made Three-Pointers (-105) at Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:45 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark has made at least a trio of three-pointers in three of her first four WNBA games. Overall, she's 12-for-35 (34.3 percent) from deep. It feels like the rookie is on the verge of a breakout, but she just needs to be slightly more efficient to reach this mark consistently.

Aliyah Boston Under 21.5 Points + Rebounds (-112) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Boston's overall numbers have been down over the first four games of the regular season, and her path toward solid production won't get any easier against the Storm frontcourt that includes Ezi Magbegor, who has tallied at least two blocks in every game this season while also averaging 8.5 rebounds per game. If Nneka Ogwumike is available, Boston should have even more trouble racking up stats, making her under combo appealing.

Aliyah Boston Under 13.5 Points (-122) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: I'm jeopardizing my season-long record by doubling down on a Boston under, but she hasn't scored more than 12 points in any of Indiana's first four games this season. She's shot just 40.5 percent from the floor, but Ezi Magbegor is a solid defender who should make it difficult for Boston to score Wednesday. Since Boston's points + rebounds combo isn't available on FanDuel, her scoring line could make for a nice addition to a Same Game Parlay.

NaLyssa Smith Under 13.5 Points (-110) at Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Smith averaged 15.5 points per game during her second WNBA season in 2023, but her scoring numbers have fallen off early in the 2024 campaign. Part of the decline in scoring can be attributed to the Fever's overall struggles, but she's also had fewer field-goal attempts, averaging 8.8 attempts per game after averaging 12.3 over the past two seasons. She's been held under 14 points in each of the first four games of the season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see that continue against the Storm's formidable frontcourt, especially if Nneka Ogwumike is available.

Jewell Loyd Over 1.5 Made Three-Pointers (-182) vs. Indiana Fever

BetRivers, 2:16 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Loyd has admittedly been cold from three, going 3-for-19 (15.8%) through four games. But this is a great bounce-back spot. The Fever are one of only two winless WNBA teams (Mystics) and have allowed the third-most opponent threes (9.0) per game.