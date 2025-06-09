Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, June 9

Azura Stevens Under 7.5 Rebounds (+100) vs. Golden State Valkyries

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:35 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: In the six games Rickea Jackson hasn't started this season, Stevens has averaged 10.5 boards per game. In each of Jackson's three starts, Stevens has grabbed six or fewer boards. Jackson returned to the starting lineup Friday and is expected to be part of the first five again Monday, likely meaning another reduced role for Stevens on the glass.

Janelle Salaun Under 10.5 Points (-114) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Salaun got off to a hot start to the season by scoring in double figures in three of her first four WNBA appearances, a stretch that included a double-double. During that span, she posted 18 points against the Sparks on May 23, a total that is tied for her season-best mark. However, she's been much less involved recently, including back-to-back performances with single-digit field-goal attempts. She's been held under 10 points in four of her last five outings, and I expect that will continue Monday, even with the Valkyries missing several players.