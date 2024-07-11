WNBA
WNBA Daily Roundup: WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Predictions (July 11)

WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Previews Tonight

The WNBA features just one game on Thursday's slate following a packed afternoon of action Wednesday. With the Olympic break just around the corner, there are still plenty of storylines to monitor around the league.

Those looking for a complete overview of every matchup can check out RotoWire's Daily WNBA Projections page and the latest WNBA news. Those looking for sports betting advice can view the RotoWire Picks and Props tool.

WNBA Schedule Today

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty

WNBA News Roundup

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton to Miss Second Consecutive Game Thursday

Laney-Hamilton was held out of Wednesday's game against the Sun due to knee soreness that stemmed from the team's bus ride to Connecticut. She'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Sky, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Leonie Fiebich remain in the starting lineup against Chicago.

WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers

Risers

Stevens missed the start of the regular season due to an arm injury, but she made her season debut Sunday against the Mercury. She came off the bench against Phoenix but handled a starting role Tuesday against the Lynx since Stephanie Talbot (foot) was sidelined. Stevens has been productive over her two appearances this year, averaging 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 27.0 minutes per game. While her workload could decrease if Talbot is cleared to return soon, Stevens should have a chance to handle a prominent role in 2024.

Fallers

Allen has been considered a riser earlier in the season, and although she's maintained a starting role recently, her production has declined significantly. Across her last four appearances, she's averaged just 4.5 points and 3.3 assists in 26.5 minutes per game. Allen is still an intriguing streaming option based on matchups and open spots in fantasy lineups, but she's no longer a player who should be rostered in a wide variety of formats.

Matchup Previews

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty

WNBA Injury Report

Chicago

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Elizabeth WilliamsFKneeOUT5/1/2025
Nikolina MilicCPersonalOUT5/1/2025

New York

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Betnijah Laney-HamiltonGKneeOUT7/13/2024
Rebekah GardnerGAchillesOFS4/1/2025
Kaitlyn DavisFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Chicago Sky Projected Starters

New York Liberty Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Although Reese was selected with the No. 7 pick in this year's draft, her talent was on full display during her college years at Maryland and LSU, and her skill set has immediately translated to the WNBA level. She has recorded double-doubles in her last 14 appearances, which is a WNBA record for any player, not just rookies. She'll face a tough task against a Liberty frontcourt that includes Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones on Thursday, but Reese has already been proving herself among some of the league's top players.

