XFL DraftKings: Week 2 Preview

After a successful and largely competitive Week 1 in the XFL, we head into a spread-out Week 2 schedule. It kicks off Thursday night with a matchup between the St. Louis Battlehawks and Seattle Dragons and the weekend closes out with a game on Saturday and two on Sunday. There are an array of associated DFS slates as a result, with the main contests running Thursday night through Sunday as well as a showdown contest for Thursday's matchup. After some darts that resulted in hits and some misses in the opening week, we have a bit more of a sample to work with heading into the second weekend of the XFL.

Quarterback

Brandon Silvers ($8,600) HOU vs. ARL

Silvers didn't have a massive Week 1 performance even in Houston's 33-12 blowout win against Orlando. He was accurate, completing 27 of 42 passes, but averaged only 6.5 yards per attempt. However, a few things work in his favor. First, he seems to have a firm grip on the starting role, something that can't be said of nearly half the league. He also comes at a near $2,000 discount compared to A.J. McCarron and Ben DiNucci — the two safest selections available at the position. As Silvers' 42 pass attempts indicate, the Roughnecks appear to be focused on their aerial attack, another good sign for his value in what should be a competitive game. The Renegades have a tough defense, but they did allow Luis Perez to throw for three touchdowns in Week 1.

Brett Hundley ($7,000) VGS vs. DC

Hundley was a late addition to the Vipers' roster and he sat in a Week 1 loss as a result. Although Luis Perez had an impressive stat line, he threw a back-breaking interception and coach Rod Woodson was vocal in his displeasure regarding Perez's decision-making. All that is to say that Hundley could start but isn't priced as such. Watch the news carefully heading into Saturday — and make sure you have the roster space/salary to pivot to Sunday's quarterbacks — to ensure Hundley is starting. If he is, he'll be a straightforward value pick.

Running Backs

Kalen Ballage ($7,100) SA at ORL

A lot of teams employed a rotation in their backfield in Week 1, which isn't a particular surprise given the relatively flat level of talent in the league at the position. Ballage was an exception, as he led the league with 24 carries (next was 15) and 84 rushing yards (next was 55 yards). He didn't find the end zone, so his DK points look muted as compared to a few of the other top contributors at the position. That makes him a good value, particularly because the Guardians project to be among the worst teams in the league, meaning game script should work in Ballage's favor.

Max Borghi ($8,000) HOU vs. ARL

Borghi was one of the clearest winners of Week 1, so his inclusion for Week 2 is a pretty easy choice. He totaled 74 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches (four receptions). His involvement in the passing game is particularly appealing given that DK is a PPR site. The downside is that his price nearly doubled and he'll be popular in contests, so there is some degree of chasing his production from last week.

Also Consider: De'Veon Smith ($5,700) ARL at HOU

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Jahcour Pearson ($7,300) SEA vs. STL

As expected, the Sea Dragons proved to be an offense worth targeting as three of their wide receivers saw at least nine targets. Josh Gordon ($10,100) was at the bottom of the list, but still put together a solid game. His game-breaking potential makes him worth considering. However, both Pearson and Blake Jackson ($6,400) are excellent values for their roles (they posted 14 and 12 targets in Week 1, respectively). Jackson is questionable due to a thumb injury, so the targets could condense even further even if he is out on the short week.

Cody Latimer ($3,700) ORL vs. SA

To pay up for an elite player at quarterback or wide receiver, sacrifices will have to be made at other spots on the roster. Latimer offers the potential for plenty of production at a punt cost. He's reunited with Paxton Lynch from the duo's days with the Broncos, and their rapport was apparent quickly in Week 1. Latimer caught the lone touchdown of the day for the Guardians and ripped off a number of big plays to average 11.3 yards per target. That type of efficiency might not continue, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Latimer repeat or build upon his six targets. That's elite opportunity for the cost.

Martavis Bryant ($8,200) VGS vs. DC

Unlike Gordon, Bryant was a high-profile name that disappointed in Week 1 and saw his price fall accordingly. Consider it a buy-low opportunity. Jeff Badet ($9,100) grabbed the headlines for the Vipers thanks to a pair of touchdown receptions against Arlington, but Bryant matched him with nine targets. Instead, his shortcomings came in efficiency, as he averaged only 3.1 yards per target. That mark will almost certainly improve, whether due to natural regression or because of the aforementioned potential change at quarterback.

Also Consider: Deontay Burnett ($8,500) HOU vs. ARL

Defense/Special Teams

St. Louis Battlehawks ($4,500)

The Battlehawks play the Sea Dragons, a team with one of the better-projected offenses in the league. Even so, St. Louis is a good team to target because Seattle had the highest pass rate in Week 1. Even if Seattle has some success moving the ball, St. Louis should have the chance to rack up sacks, interceptions and potentially defensive scores.

Also Consider: San Antonio Brahmas ($4,000)

